Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 2009

Top films of 2009

Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
1 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Avatar 8.4
2 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
3 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Up 8.1
4 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Kick-Ass 8.0
5 Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
District 9 8.0
6 District 9
Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
7 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Mr. Nobody 8.0
8 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
9 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Law Abiding Citizen 8.0
10 Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
The Hangover 7.9
11 The Hangover
Comedy 2009, USA
Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.8
12 Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy 2009, Canada
Star Trek 7.8
13 Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2009, USA
Zombieland 7.8
14 Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
Oceans 7.8
15 Oceans
Drama, Documentary 2009, France / Switzerland / Spain / Monaco
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
16 Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical 2009, USA
Moon 7.7
17 Moon
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
Coraline 7.7
18 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
The Wrestler 7.7
19 The Wrestler
Action, Sport, Drama 2009, USA
The Blind Side 7.7
20 The Blind Side
Sport, Drama 2009, USA
The White Ribbon 7.7
21 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Watchmen 7.6
22 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
23 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
A Single Man 7.6
24 A Single Man
Drama 2009, USA
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
25 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2009, USA
The Illusionist 7.5
26 The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
The Proposal 7.5
27 The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
(500) Days of Summer 7.5
28 (500) Days of Summer
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
Up in the Air 7.5
29 Up in the Air
Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 7.5
30 X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
31 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Bury Me Behind the Baseboard 7.4
32 Bury Me Behind the Baseboard
Drama 2009, Russia
9 7.4
33 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
Soul Kitchen 7.4
34 Soul Kitchen
Comedy 2009, Germany
Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
35 Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Pirate Radio 7.4
36 Pirate Radio
Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Germany / France
A Christmas Carol 7.4
37 A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2009, USA
The Time Traveler's Wife 7.3
38 The Time Traveler's Wife
Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
The Ugly Truth 7.3
39 The Ugly Truth
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Broken Embraces 7.3
40 Broken Embraces
Drama, Thriller 2009, Spain
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 7.3
41 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Family, Animation 2009, USA
Pandorum 7.3
42 Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
Pink Taxi 7.3
43 Pink Taxi
Documentary 2009, Germany
Public Enemies 7.2
44 Public Enemies
Drama 2009, USA
Green Zone 7.2
45 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
Angels & Demons 7.2
46 Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Fast & Furious 7.2
47 Fast & Furious
Action 2009, USA
Exam 7.2
48 Exam
Thriller 2009, Great Britain
Terminator Salvation 7.2
49 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
From Paris with Love 7.2
50 From Paris with Love
Action 2009, France
A Serious Man 7.1
51 A Serious Man
Comedy 2009, USA
It's Complicated 7.1
52 It's Complicated
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Drag Me to Hell 7.1
53 Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Tsar 7.1
54 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
How I Ended This Summer 7.1
55 How I Ended This Summer
Thriller 2009, Russia
Orphan es mentira 7.1
56 Orphan es mentira
Drama, Mystery, Horror 2009, USA
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7.0
57 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, USA
The Lovely Bones 7.0
58 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
High Security Vacation 7.0
59 High Security Vacation
Comedy, Crime 2009, Russia
Saw VI 7.0
60 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
The Last House on the Left 7.0
61 The Last House on the Left
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Dorian Gray 7.0
62 Dorian Gray
Drama 2009, Great Britain
Ninja Assassin 7.0
63 Ninja Assassin
Action 2009, USA
The Taking of Pelham 123 6.9
64 The Taking of Pelham 123
Thriller 2009, USA
Antichrist 6.9
65 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
2012 6.9
66 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Knowing 6.9
67 Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
68 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Transporter 3 6.9
69 Transporter 3
Action 2009, France
Dear John 6.9
70 Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures 6.9
71 A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
Animation, Adventure 2009, Belgium
OceanWorld 3D 6.9
72 OceanWorld 3D
Documentary 2009, Great Britain
I Love You Phillip Morris 6.9
73 I Love You Phillip Morris
Comedy 2009, USA
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
74 Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Don't Think About White Monkeys 6.9
75 Don't Think About White Monkeys
Comedy, Drama 2009, Russia
Chloe 6.8
76 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Surrogates 6.8
77 Surrogates
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA
Case 39 6.8
78 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Monsters vs. Aliens 6.7
79 Monsters vs. Aliens
Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
80 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
Room and a Half 6.7
81 Room and a Half
Drama 2009, Russia
The Fourth Kind 6.7
82 The Fourth Kind
Thriller 2009, USA
Newsmakers 6.7
83 Newsmakers
Action 2009, Russia / Sweden
Chéri 6.7
84 Chéri
Romantic 2009, Great Britain / Germany
Spread 6.7
85 Spread
Comedy 2009, USA
District 13: Ultimatum 6.7
86 District 13: Ultimatum
Action, Sci-Fi, Crime 2009, France
The Uninvited 6.6
87 The Uninvited
Mystery, Drama, Horror 2009, USA
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 6.6
88 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Action 2009, USA
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 6.6
89 The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Fantasy, Romantic 2009, USA
Splice 6.6
90 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 6.6
91 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure 2009, USA
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 6.5
92 Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Comedy, Action, Family 2009, USA
M+Zh 6.5
93 M+Zh
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Russia
Crank: High Voltage 6.5
94 Crank: High Voltage
Action, Crime 2009, USA
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
95 Rabbit Without Ears 2
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Germany
Confessions of a Shopaholic 6.5
96 Confessions of a Shopaholic
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
Gamer 6.5
97 Gamer
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard 6.5
98 Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, France
Black Lightning 6.5
99 Black Lightning
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Hotel for Dogs 6.5
100 Hotel for Dogs
Comedy 2009, USA / Germany
