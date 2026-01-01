Menu
Awards and nominations of Gladiator 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Movie
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
