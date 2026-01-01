Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Gladiator
Gladiator Awards
Awards and nominations of Gladiator 2000
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Movie
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree