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Filmography
Lisanne Falk
Lisanne Falk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisanne Falk
Lisanne Falk
Lisanne Falk
Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Night on Earth
(1991)
7.2
Less Than Zero
(1987)
7.1
Heathers
(1988)
Filmography
7.9
Night on Earth
Night on Earth
Drama, Comedy
1991, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Heathers
Heathers
Mystery, Crime, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1988, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Less Than Zero
Less Than Zero
Romantic, Drama, Crime
1987, USA
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