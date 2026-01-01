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Lisanne Falk Lisanne Falk
Kinoafisha Persons Lisanne Falk

Lisanne Falk

Lisanne Falk

Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Night on Earth 7.9
Night on Earth (1991)
Less Than Zero 7.2
Less Than Zero (1987)
Heathers 7.1
Heathers (1988)

Filmography

Night on Earth 7.9
Night on Earth Night on Earth
Drama, Comedy 1991, USA
Watch trailer
Heathers 7.1
Heathers Heathers
Mystery, Crime, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1988, USA
Watch trailer
Less Than Zero 7.2
Less Than Zero Less Than Zero
Romantic, Drama, Crime 1987, USA
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