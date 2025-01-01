The collection includes:

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2005) – A classic adaptation about a team gaining superpowers after a cosmic storm.

🔹 "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007) – The showdown with the mighty Galactus and his herald.

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2015, reboot) – A reimagining of the franchise with a new cast.

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2025) – The main Marvel Universe addition of 2025, promising a fresh start for Marvel’s first superhero team within the shared cinematic universe!

What is known about the new installment?

✅ Canonical lineup – true to the comics in appearance and character

✅ MCU connection – first hints of crossovers

✅ Ambitious villain – Doctor Doom expected to appear in full scale

✅ Cosmic aesthetics – futuristic design and impressive hero transformations