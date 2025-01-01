Menu
All Parts of the Film ‘Fantastic Four’

The collection includes:

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2005) – A classic adaptation about a team gaining superpowers after a cosmic storm.

🔹 "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007) – The showdown with the mighty Galactus and his herald.

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2015, reboot) – A reimagining of the franchise with a new cast.

🔹 "Fantastic Four" (2025) – The main Marvel Universe addition of 2025, promising a fresh start for Marvel’s first superhero team within the shared cinematic universe!

What is known about the new installment?

✅ Canonical lineup – true to the comics in appearance and character

✅ MCU connection – first hints of crossovers

✅ Ambitious villain – Doctor Doom expected to appear in full scale

✅ Cosmic aesthetics – futuristic design and impressive hero transformations

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
7.0
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA
6.0
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2007, USA
7.0
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
7.0
This collection showcases the key Fantastic Four films, from classic adaptations to the upcoming 2025 reboot. Highlighted are the canonical characters, MCU ties, a formidable villain, and a sleek cosmic style — all promising a thrilling new chapter for Marvel’s pioneering superhero team.

