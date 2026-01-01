Menu
Mark Frost
Date of Birth
25 November 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.3
Twin Peaks
(1990)
7.5
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
(2014)
7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played
(2005)
Filmography
7.5
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
Drama, Horror, Detective
2014, USA / France
7.1
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2007, USA
7.2
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2005, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Drama, History, Sport
2005, USA / Canada
6.9
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Detective, Thriller, Horror
1992, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.3
Twin Peaks
Drama, Crime, Mystery
1990, USA
