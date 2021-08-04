Другие названия

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, Babi: Keun Dosi, Keun Kkum, Barbie: Big City, Big Somnium, Barbie: Bühne frei für große Träume, Barbie: Büyük Şehir, Büyük Hayaller, Barbie: Cathair Mhór, Aislingí Mór, Barbie: Grande Città, Grandi Sogni, Barbie: grande ville, grands rêves, Barbie: Grandes sueños en la Gran Manzana, Barbie: grote stad, grote dromen, Barbie: Kota Besar, Mimpi Besar, Barbie: Lost in New York City, Barbie: Nagy Város, Nagy Álmok, Barbie: Stor by, store drømme, Barbie: Stórborg, Stórir Draumar, Barbie: Storstadsdrömmar, Barbie: suur linn, suured unistused, Barbie: Velik Grad, Veliki Snovi, Barbie: Velké město, velké sny, Barbie: Veľké mesto, veľké sny, Barbie: wielkie miasto, wielkie marzenia, Barbie: Μεγάλη πόλη - μεγάλα όνειρα, Μπάρμπι: Μεγάλη πόλη, μεγάλα όνειρα, Барби: Мечты большого города, Барби: Том хот, том мөрөөдөл, बार्बी: बड़ा शहर, बड़े सपने, 芭比之城市夢想家, 芭比之都會夢想曲

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