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Постер мультфильма Барби: Мечты большого города
5.8
Барби: Мечты большого города - trailer
Киноафиша Фильмы Барби: Мечты большого города
5.8

Барби: Мечты большого города

, 2021
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams
США / анимация, семейный, мюзикл / 18+
Трейлеры
Постер мультфильма Барби: Мечты большого города
5.8
Барби: Мечты большого города - trailer
Барби: Мечты большого города  trailer

В ролях

Америка Янг
Алехандро Сааб
Dinora Walcott
Джошуа Томар
Greg Chun
Lisa Fuson
Режиссер Scott Pleydell-Pearce
Сценарист Рут Хэндлер, Christopher Keenan, Kate Splaine
Композитор Дэниэл Рохас
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали мультфильма

Страна США
Продолжительность 60 минут
Год выпуска 2021
Премьера онлайн 20 августа 2021
Премьера в мире 4 августа 2021
Дата выхода
20 августа 2021 Великобритания U
20 августа 2021 Румыния AP
8 сентября 2021 Франция
20 августа 2021 Швеция 7
Сборы в мире $50 357
Производство 4Kids Entertainment, Big Idea Productions, Mainframe Studios
Другие названия
Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, Babi: Keun Dosi, Keun Kkum, Barbie: Big City, Big Somnium, Barbie: Bühne frei für große Träume, Barbie: Büyük Şehir, Büyük Hayaller, Barbie: Cathair Mhór, Aislingí Mór, Barbie: Grande Città, Grandi Sogni, Barbie: grande ville, grands rêves, Barbie: Grandes sueños en la Gran Manzana, Barbie: grote stad, grote dromen, Barbie: Kota Besar, Mimpi Besar, Barbie: Lost in New York City, Barbie: Nagy Város, Nagy Álmok, Barbie: Stor by, store drømme, Barbie: Stórborg, Stórir Draumar, Barbie: Storstadsdrömmar, Barbie: suur linn, suured unistused, Barbie: Velik Grad, Veliki Snovi, Barbie: Velké město, velké sny, Barbie: Veľké mesto, veľké sny, Barbie: wielkie miasto, wielkie marzenia, Barbie: Μεγάλη πόλη - μεγάλα όνειρα, Μπάρμπι: Μεγάλη πόλη, μεγάλα όνειρα, Барби: Мечты большого города, Барби: Том хот, том мөрөөдөл, बार्बी: बड़ा शहर, बड़े सपने, 芭比之城市夢想家, 芭比之都會夢想曲

Рейтинг мультфильма

5.8
Оцените 10 голосов
5.8 IMDb
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