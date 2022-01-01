|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Obituary
|Александр Деспла
|3:30
|2
|After You've Gone
|Gene Austin, Candy And Coco / Henry Creamer
|1:07
|3
|Simone, Naked, Cell Block-J Hobby Room
|Александр Деспла
|2:54
|4
|Fiasco
|Gus Viseur
|2:58
|5
|Moses Rosenthaler
|Александр Деспла
|2:29
|6
|I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango)
|Grace Jones
|4:30
|7
|Mouthwash De Menthe
|Александр Деспла
|1:56
|8
|Sonata For Mandolin And Guitar A-Dur K.331, Adagio
|Boris Bjoern Bagger, Detlef Tewes / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт
|3:35
|9
|Cadazio Uncles And Nephew Gallery
|Александр Деспла
|1:56
|10
|“Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase)” (From The Scent Of Mystery)
|Mario Nascimbene
|2:41
|11
|The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection
|Александр Деспла
|1:52
|12
|L'Ultima Volta (feat. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni) [From Malamonddo]
|Эннио Морриконе
|2:34
|13
|Tu M'as Trop Menti
|Chantal Goya / Jean-Jacques Debout
|1:47
|14
|J'en déduis que je t'aime
|Charles Aznavour
|3:05
|15
|Fugue No.2 in C minor [The Well-Tempered Clavier - Book 2 BWV 871]
|The Swingle Singers / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|1:19
|16
|Adagio (Bof Compte A Rebours)
|Georges Delerue
|3:14
|17
|Police Cooking
|Александр Деспла
|1:49
|18
|The Private Dining Room Of The Police Commissioner
|Александр Деспла
|5:11
|19
|Kidnappers Lair
|Александр Деспла
|2:01
|20
|A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan
|Александр Деспла
|1:37
|21
|Blackbird Pie
|Александр Деспла
|0:53
|22
|Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers And The Jeroboam
|Александр Деспла
|0:52
|23
|Animated Car Chase
|Александр Деспла
|1:53
|24
|Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing...)
|Александр Деспла
|1:56
|25
|Aline
|Jarvis Cocker
|3:33