The French Dispatch Французский вестник. Приложение к газете «Либерти. Канзас ивнинг сан» 2021 / США
7.8 Оцените
47 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Французский вестник. Приложение к газете «Либерти. Канзас ивнинг сан»» (2021)

The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack)
The French Dispatch (Original Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Александр Деспла, Gene Austin, Candy And Coco, Gus Viseur, Grace Jones, Boris Bjoern Bagger, Detlef Tewes, Mario Nascimbene, Эннио Морриконе, Chantal Goya, Charles Aznavour, The Swingle Singers, Georges Delerue, Jarvis Cocker
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Obituary Александр Деспла 3:30
2 After You've Gone Gene Austin, Candy And Coco / Henry Creamer 1:07
3 Simone, Naked, Cell Block-J Hobby Room Александр Деспла 2:54
4 Fiasco Gus Viseur 2:58
5 Moses Rosenthaler Александр Деспла 2:29
6 I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) Grace Jones 4:30
7 Mouthwash De Menthe Александр Деспла 1:56
8 Sonata For Mandolin And Guitar A-Dur K.331, Adagio Boris Bjoern Bagger, Detlef Tewes / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт 3:35
9 Cadazio Uncles And Nephew Gallery Александр Деспла 1:56
10 “Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase)” (From The Scent Of Mystery) Mario Nascimbene 2:41
11 The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection Александр Деспла 1:52
12 L'Ultima Volta (feat. I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni) [From Malamonddo] Эннио Морриконе 2:34
13 Tu M'as Trop Menti Chantal Goya / Jean-Jacques Debout 1:47
14 J'en déduis que je t'aime Charles Aznavour 3:05
15 Fugue No.2 in C minor [The Well-Tempered Clavier - Book 2 BWV 871] The Swingle Singers / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:19
16 Adagio (Bof Compte A Rebours) Georges Delerue 3:14
17 Police Cooking Александр Деспла 1:49
18 The Private Dining Room Of The Police Commissioner Александр Деспла 5:11
19 Kidnappers Lair Александр Деспла 2:01
20 A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan Александр Деспла 1:37
21 Blackbird Pie Александр Деспла 0:53
22 Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers And The Jeroboam Александр Деспла 0:52
23 Animated Car Chase Александр Деспла 1:53
24 Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing...) Александр Деспла 1:56
25 Aline Jarvis Cocker 3:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Французский вестник. Приложение к газете «Либерти. Канзас ивнинг сан»» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Французский вестник. Приложение к газете «Либерти. Канзас ивнинг сан»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
