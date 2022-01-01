|1
|Treat Her Right
|Roy Head, The Traits
|2:05
|2
|Ramblin' Gamblin' Man
|The Bob Seger System / Bob Seger
|2:23
|3
|Hush
|Deep Purple / Joe South
|4:08
|4
|Mug Root Beer Advertisement
|KHJ / Spoken Word
|0:09
|5
|Hector
|The Village Callers / John Gonzalez
|2:32
|6
|Son of a Lovin' Man
|Buchanan Brothers / Tommy West
|2:57
|7
|Paxton Quigley's Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic)
|Chad & Jeremy
|3:17
|8
|Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
|Bristol-Myers / Spoken Word
|1:07
|9
|Good Thing
|Paul Revere & The Raiders / Terry Melcher
|3:02
|10
|Hungry
|Paul Revere & The Raiders / Cynthia Weil
|2:54
|11
|Choo Choo Train (Mono Single Version)
|The Box Tops / Eddie Hinton
|2:50
|12
|Jenny Take a Ride
|Mitch Ryder, The Detroit Wheels
|3:36
|13
|Kentucky Woman
|Deep Purple / Neil Diamond
|4:45
|14
|The Circle Game
|Buffy Sainte-Marie / Joni Mitchell
|3:01
|15
|Mrs. Robinson
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|3:36
|16
|Numero Uno Cologne Advertisement
|I Profumi di Capri / Spoken Word
|0:50
|17
|Bring a Little Lovin'
|Los Bravos
|2:17
|18
|Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
|Harold E. Weed / Dana Classic Fragrances
|1:00
|19
|Vagabond High School Reunion
|KHJ / Spoken Word
|0:20
|20
|KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
|KHJ / Spoken Word
|0:10
|21
|The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready for Action
|Syd Dale
|0:30
|22
|Hey Little Girl
|Dee Clark / Otis Blackwell
|2:15
|23
|Summer Blonde Advertisement
|Coty Inc. / N/A
|1:15
|24
|Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show
|Neil Diamond
|3:28
|25
|Don't Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S)
|Robert Corff / Barry Melton
|1:46
|26
|Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon (feat. Mark Lindsay)
|Paul Revere & The Raiders / Mark Lindsay
|2:45
|27
|California Dreamin'
|José Feliciano / Michelle Phillips
|4:10
|28
|Dinamite Jim (English Version)
|I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni / Giuseppe Cassia
|2:27
|29
|You Keep Me Hangin' On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)
|Vanilla Fudge / Eddie Holland
|5:00
|30
|Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean)
|Морис Жарр
|3:13
|31
|KHJ Batman Promotion
|KHJ / N/A
|1:06