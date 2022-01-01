Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Однажды в... Голливуде Однажды в... Голливуде
Киноафиша Фильмы Однажды в... Голливуде Музыка из фильма «Однажды в... Голливуде» (2019)
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Однажды в... Голливуде 2019 / США
7.0 Оцените
249 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Однажды в... Голливуде» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Roy Head, The Traits, The Bob Seger System, Deep Purple, KHJ, The Village Callers, Buchanan Brothers, Chad & Jeremy, Bristol-Myers, Paul Revere & The Raiders, The Box Tops, Mitch Ryder, The Detroit Wheels, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Simon & Garfunkel, I Profumi di Capri, Los Bravos, Harold E. Weed / Dana Classic Fragrances, Syd Dale, Dee Clark, Coty Inc., Neil Diamond, Robert Corff, José Feliciano, I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni, Vanilla Fudge, Морис Жарр
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Treat Her Right Roy Head, The Traits 2:05
2 Ramblin' Gamblin' Man The Bob Seger System / Bob Seger 2:23
3 Hush Deep Purple / Joe South 4:08
4 Mug Root Beer Advertisement KHJ / Spoken Word 0:09
5 Hector The Village Callers / John Gonzalez 2:32
6 Son of a Lovin' Man Buchanan Brothers / Tommy West 2:57
7 Paxton Quigley's Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) Chad & Jeremy 3:17
8 Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement Bristol-Myers / Spoken Word 1:07
9 Good Thing Paul Revere & The Raiders / Terry Melcher 3:02
10 Hungry Paul Revere & The Raiders / Cynthia Weil 2:54
11 Choo Choo Train (Mono Single Version) The Box Tops / Eddie Hinton 2:50
12 Jenny Take a Ride Mitch Ryder, The Detroit Wheels 3:36
13 Kentucky Woman Deep Purple / Neil Diamond 4:45
14 The Circle Game Buffy Sainte-Marie / Joni Mitchell 3:01
15 Mrs. Robinson Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:36
16 Numero Uno Cologne Advertisement I Profumi di Capri / Spoken Word 0:50
17 Bring a Little Lovin' Los Bravos 2:17
18 Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement Harold E. Weed / Dana Classic Fragrances 1:00
19 Vagabond High School Reunion KHJ / Spoken Word 0:20
20 KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report KHJ / Spoken Word 0:10
21 The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready for Action Syd Dale 0:30
22 Hey Little Girl Dee Clark / Otis Blackwell 2:15
23 Summer Blonde Advertisement Coty Inc. / N/A 1:15
24 Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show Neil Diamond 3:28
25 Don't Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) Robert Corff / Barry Melton 1:46
26 Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon (feat. Mark Lindsay) Paul Revere & The Raiders / Mark Lindsay 2:45
27 California Dreamin' José Feliciano / Michelle Phillips 4:10
28 Dinamite Jim (English Version) I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni / Giuseppe Cassia 2:27
29 You Keep Me Hangin' On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) Vanilla Fudge / Eddie Holland 5:00
30 Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) Морис Жарр 3:13
31 KHJ Batman Promotion KHJ / N/A 1:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Однажды в... Голливуде» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Однажды в... Голливуде» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Приложение киноафиши