Операция «Шаровая молния» Операция «Шаровая молния»
Музыка из фильма «Операция «Шаровая молния»» (2018)
Entebbe Операция «Шаровая молния» 2018 / Великобритания
6.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Операция «Шаровая молния»» (2018)

7 Days in Entebbe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
7 Days in Entebbe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Rodrigo Amarante, Grischa Lichtenberger, The Tractor's Revenge, Ohad Naharin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Looking Back Rodrigo Amarante 1:47
2 Boarding Rodrigo Amarante 1:23
3 Strategy Rodrigo Amarante 1:51
4 Ms. Martel Escapes Rodrigo Amarante 2:14
5 A Purpose Rodrigo Amarante 2:59
6 Innocence Lost Rodrigo Amarante 1:51
7 Passports Rodrigo Amarante 1:07
8 Arriving in Entebbe Rodrigo Amarante 3:09
9 Reasons Rodrigo Amarante 1:33
10 Cabinet Rodrigo Amarante 1:38
11 A Light Rodrigo Amarante 0:54
12 Prime Minister and the News Rodrigo Amarante 1:23
13 Silence Rodrigo Amarante 2:10
14 Close Enemies Rodrigo Amarante 1:42
15 The Last Hour Rodrigo Amarante 2:10
16 Operation Begins Rodrigo Amarante 2:28
17 Low Altitude Rodrigo Amarante 2:33
18 Aftermath Rodrigo Amarante 2:47
19 0515 Beginning 2 SKL (Last Work) Grischa Lichtenberger 7:53
20 Chair Dance (Echad mi Yodeah) The Tractor's Revenge, Ohad Naharin 6:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Операция «Шаровая молния»» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Операция «Шаровая молния»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
