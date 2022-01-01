|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Looking Back
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:47
|2
|Boarding
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:23
|3
|Strategy
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:51
|4
|Ms. Martel Escapes
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:14
|5
|A Purpose
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:59
|6
|Innocence Lost
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:51
|7
|Passports
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:07
|8
|Arriving in Entebbe
|Rodrigo Amarante
|3:09
|9
|Reasons
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:33
|10
|Cabinet
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:38
|11
|A Light
|Rodrigo Amarante
|0:54
|12
|Prime Minister and the News
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:23
|13
|Silence
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:10
|14
|Close Enemies
|Rodrigo Amarante
|1:42
|15
|The Last Hour
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:10
|16
|Operation Begins
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:28
|17
|Low Altitude
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:33
|18
|Aftermath
|Rodrigo Amarante
|2:47
|19
|0515 Beginning 2 SKL (Last Work)
|Grischa Lichtenberger
|7:53
|20
|Chair Dance (Echad mi Yodeah)
|The Tractor's Revenge, Ohad Naharin
|6:40