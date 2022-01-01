|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fanfare and Prologue
|John Williams
|4:35
|2
|Journey to Exegol
|John Williams
|2:49
|3
|The Rise of Skywalker
|John Williams
|4:18
|4
|The Old Death Star
|John Williams
|3:17
|5
|The Speeder Chase
|John Williams
|3:21
|6
|Destiny of a Jedi
|John Williams
|5:12
|7
|Anthem of Evil
|John Williams
|3:24
|8
|Fleeing from Kijimi
|John Williams
|2:52
|9
|We Go Together
|John Williams
|3:17
|10
|Join Me
|John Williams
|3:43
|11
|They Will Come
|John Williams
|2:50
|12
|The Final Saber Duel
|John Williams
|3:58
|13
|Battle of the Resistance
|John Williams
|2:51
|14
|Approaching the Throne
|John Williams
|4:16
|15
|The Force Is with You
|John Williams
|3:59
|16
|Farewell
|John Williams
|5:14
|17
|Reunion
|John Williams
|4:05
|18
|A New Home
|John Williams
|1:47
|19
|Finale
|John Williams
|10:52