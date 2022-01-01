Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Звёздные Войны: Скайуокер. Восход» (2019)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Звёздные Войны: Скайуокер. Восход 2019 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Звёздные Войны: Скайуокер. Восход» (2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fanfare and Prologue John Williams 4:35
2 Journey to Exegol John Williams 2:49
3 The Rise of Skywalker John Williams 4:18
4 The Old Death Star John Williams 3:17
5 The Speeder Chase John Williams 3:21
6 Destiny of a Jedi John Williams 5:12
7 Anthem of Evil John Williams 3:24
8 Fleeing from Kijimi John Williams 2:52
9 We Go Together John Williams 3:17
10 Join Me John Williams 3:43
11 They Will Come John Williams 2:50
12 The Final Saber Duel John Williams 3:58
13 Battle of the Resistance John Williams 2:51
14 Approaching the Throne John Williams 4:16
15 The Force Is with You John Williams 3:59
16 Farewell John Williams 5:14
17 Reunion John Williams 4:05
18 A New Home John Williams 1:47
19 Finale John Williams 10:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звёздные Войны: Скайуокер. Восход» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звёздные Войны: Скайуокер. Восход» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
