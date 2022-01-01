Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «В центре внимания» (2015)

Spotlight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Spotlight (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Howard Shore
1 Spotlight Howard Shore 1:04
2 Deference and Complicity Howard Shore 1:14
3 Investigative Journalism Howard Shore 2:11
4 Legacy Howard Shore 1:29
5 The Directories Howard Shore 2:40
6 Keep Silent Howard Shore 2:32
7 Summer Investigation Howard Shore 2:01
8 The Children Howard Shore 1:16
9 Pressure of the Church Howard Shore 1:37
10 The Sealed Documents Howard Shore 2:06
11 The Globe Newsroom Howard Shore 2:03
12 Courthouse Howard Shore 1:11
13 Practice and Policy Howard Shore 2:07
14 City on the Hill Howard Shore 2:09
15 Pain and Anguish Howard Shore 1:02
16 Night Mass Howard Shore 1:05
17 Delivering the News Howard Shore 3:41
18 The Story Breaks Howard Shore 1:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «В центре внимания» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В центре внимания» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
