|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gang Up
|Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, PnB Rock
|3:52
|2
|Go Off
|Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Travis Scott
|3:38
|3
|Good Life
|G-Eazy, Kehlani
|3:46
|4
|Horses
|PnB Rock, Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|4:09
|5
|Seize the Block
|Migos
|4:00
|6
|Murder (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix]
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|3:20
|7
|Speakerbox (feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor) [F8 Remix]
|Bassnectar
|3:09
|8
|Candy Paint
|Post Malone / Louis Bell
|3:49
|9
|911
|Kevin Gates / Willie Baker
|3:12
|10
|Mamacita (feat. Rico Nasty)
|Lil Yachty
|3:22
|11
|Don't Get Much Better
|Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Sage the Gemini / Jeremy Felton
|4:26
|12
|Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello) [Spanish Version]
|Pitbull, J Balvin
|3:15
|13
|La Habana (feat. El Taiger)
|Pinto "Wahin", DJ Ricky Luna / Pinto "Wahin"
|2:45
|14
|Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello)
|J Balvin, Pitbull
|3:15