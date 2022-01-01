|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|L.A. Drive
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:48
|2
|No Secrets
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:48
|3
|Running
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:04
|4
|Alice Tells the Children
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:54
|5
|Beach
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:07
|6
|Words with Friends
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:51
|7
|Butterfly
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:38
|8
|Lost Phone
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:21
|9
|Speech
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:36
|10
|Pills
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:05
|11
|Toothpaste
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:33
|12
|Souls Rising
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:25
|13
|It Was About Love
|Ilan Eshkeri
|0:47
|14
|If I Had a Boat
|Karen Elson
|4:17