Все еще Элис Все еще Элис
Киноафиша Фильмы Все еще Элис Музыка из фильма «Все еще Элис» (2015)
Still Alice Все еще Элис 2015 / США
7.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Все еще Элис» (2015)

Still Alice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Still Alice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Ilan Eshkeri, Karen Elson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 L.A. Drive Ilan Eshkeri 0:48
2 No Secrets Ilan Eshkeri 0:48
3 Running Ilan Eshkeri 2:04
4 Alice Tells the Children Ilan Eshkeri 0:54
5 Beach Ilan Eshkeri 1:07
6 Words with Friends Ilan Eshkeri 0:51
7 Butterfly Ilan Eshkeri 1:38
8 Lost Phone Ilan Eshkeri 1:21
9 Speech Ilan Eshkeri 2:36
10 Pills Ilan Eshkeri 3:05
11 Toothpaste Ilan Eshkeri 1:33
12 Souls Rising Ilan Eshkeri 1:25
13 It Was About Love Ilan Eshkeri 0:47
14 If I Had a Boat Karen Elson 4:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Все еще Элис» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Все еще Элис» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
