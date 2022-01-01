Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Shaun the Sheep Барашек Шон 2015 / Великобритания / Франция
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Барашек Шон» (2015)

Shaun the Sheep Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Shaun the Sheep Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Tim Wheeler, Ilan Eshkeri, Chad Hobson, Eliza Doolittle, Sally Heath, The Baa Baa Shop Quintet, Mark Thomas, Vic Reeves, Rizzle Kicks
1 Feels Like Summer Tim Wheeler / Nick Hodgson 3:00
2 Humdrum Day Ilan Eshkeri 2:31
3 Shaun's Plan Ilan Eshkeri 2:01
4 You're Mine  (feat. Lucille Findlay) Chad Hobson / Ilan Eshkeri 3:40
5 Shaun's Farm House Party Ilan Eshkeri 1:18
6 Runaway Caravan Ilan Eshkeri 3:19
7 Anarchy on the Farm Ilan Eshkeri 1:17
8 Shaun's Mission Ilan Eshkeri 1:23
9 Doctor Bitzer Ilan Eshkeri 2:09
10 Trumper Ilan Eshkeri 1:33
11 Big City  Eliza Doolittle 3:19
12 Le Chou Brulé    Sally Heath / Ilan Eshkeri 0:54
13 Gaol House Blues Ilan Eshkeri 1:12
14 Beauty Parade Ilan Eshkeri 1:50
15 Gaol Break Ilan Eshkeri 2:53
16 Finding the Farmer Ilan Eshkeri 2:41
17 Building the Horse Ilan Eshkeri 2:04
18 Feels Like Summer The Baa Baa Shop Quintet 1:44
19 Trumper on the Scent Ilan Eshkeri 1:01
20 Go to Sleep Counting Sheep Ilan Eshkeri 1:44
21 Panto Horse Chase Ilan Eshkeri 1:44
22 Caravan Ride Home Ilan Eshkeri 1:34
23 Showdown at the Quarry Ilan Eshkeri 4:38
24 Goodbye Slip Ilan Eshkeri 1:00
25 Feels Like Summer (Instrumental) Tim Wheeler 1:50
26 Life's a Treat (Shaun the Sheep Theme) [Rizzle Kicks Mix] Mark Thomas, Vic Reeves, Rizzle Kicks 2:41
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Барашек Шон» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Барашек Шон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
