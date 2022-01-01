|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Feels Like Summer
|Tim Wheeler / Nick Hodgson
|3:00
|2
|Humdrum Day
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:31
|3
|Shaun's Plan
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:01
|4
|You're Mine (feat. Lucille Findlay)
|Chad Hobson / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:40
|5
|Shaun's Farm House Party
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:18
|6
|Runaway Caravan
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:19
|7
|Anarchy on the Farm
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:17
|8
|Shaun's Mission
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:23
|9
|Doctor Bitzer
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:09
|10
|Trumper
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:33
|11
|Big City
|Eliza Doolittle
|3:19
|12
|Le Chou Brulé
|Sally Heath / Ilan Eshkeri
|0:54
|13
|Gaol House Blues
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:12
|14
|Beauty Parade
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:50
|15
|Gaol Break
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:53
|16
|Finding the Farmer
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:41
|17
|Building the Horse
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:04
|18
|Feels Like Summer
|The Baa Baa Shop Quintet
|1:44
|19
|Trumper on the Scent
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:01
|20
|Go to Sleep Counting Sheep
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:44
|21
|Panto Horse Chase
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:44
|22
|Caravan Ride Home
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:34
|23
|Showdown at the Quarry
|Ilan Eshkeri
|4:38
|24
|Goodbye Slip
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:00
|25
|Feels Like Summer (Instrumental)
|Tim Wheeler
|1:50
|26
|Life's a Treat (Shaun the Sheep Theme) [Rizzle Kicks Mix]
|Mark Thomas, Vic Reeves, Rizzle Kicks
|2:41