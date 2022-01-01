Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы День независимости: Возрождение Музыка из фильма «День независимости: Возрождение» (2016)
Independence Day: Resurgence День независимости: Возрождение 2016 / США
Музыка из фильма «День независимости: Возрождение» (2016)

Independence Day: Resurgence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Independence Day: Resurgence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser, Kid Bloom, Annie Trousseau
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Traveling Through Space Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel 1:27
2 Great Speech Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:38
3 Hostile Territory Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:24
4 How Did They Get the Lights On? Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:14
5 Inside the African Ship Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:23
6 More Stimulation Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:51
7 Fear Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:07
8 The Friendly Spaceship Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:19
9 The Only Family I Got Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:01
10 Welcome to the Moon Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:18
11 What Goes Up Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:12
12 It's Getting Real Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:07
13 Flying Inside Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:00
14 It's a Trap Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:36
15 Worth Fighting For Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:13
16 The Sphere Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:37
17 The Queen is Leaving Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel 1:09
18 Whitmore's Choice Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:00
19 Humanity's Last Stand Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:10
20 Bus Chase Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:08
21 We are Rich Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Дэвид Арнольд 1:05
22 Independence Day Resurgence Finale Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:14
23 ID4 Reprise Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Дэвид Арнольд 2:28
24 Electric U Kid Bloom 2:50
25 Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) Annie Trousseau / Sonny Bono 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «День независимости: Возрождение» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «День независимости: Возрождение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
