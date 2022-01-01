|1
|Traveling Through Space
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel
|1:27
|2
|Great Speech
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:38
|3
|Hostile Territory
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:24
|4
|How Did They Get the Lights On?
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:14
|5
|Inside the African Ship
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:23
|6
|More Stimulation
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:51
|7
|Fear
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:07
|8
|The Friendly Spaceship
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:19
|9
|The Only Family I Got
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:01
|10
|Welcome to the Moon
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:18
|11
|What Goes Up
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:12
|12
|It's Getting Real
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:07
|13
|Flying Inside
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:00
|14
|It's a Trap
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:36
|15
|Worth Fighting For
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:13
|16
|The Sphere
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:37
|17
|The Queen is Leaving
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Thomas Schobel
|1:09
|18
|Whitmore's Choice
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:00
|19
|Humanity's Last Stand
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:10
|20
|Bus Chase
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:08
|21
|We are Rich
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Дэвид Арнольд
|1:05
|22
|Independence Day Resurgence Finale
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:14
|23
|ID4 Reprise
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser / Дэвид Арнольд
|2:28
|24
|Electric U
|Kid Bloom
|2:50
|25
|Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
|Annie Trousseau / Sonny Bono
|2:57