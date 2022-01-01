|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sweet Thang
|Shuggie Otis / Johnny Otis
|4:10
|2
|Following Morning
|The Naked and Famous / Alisa Xayalith
|5:03
|3
|Hell and Back
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|3:52
|4
|Ready to be Called On
|My Morning Jacket
|3:46
|5
|Life of the Party
|Blondfire / Bruce Driscoll
|3:23
|6
|The Walker (Ryeland Allison Remix)
|Fitz and The Tantrums / John Wicks
|3:28
|7
|Shudder to Think
|Tegan and Sara / Tegan Quin
|3:23
|8
|Mad Love (Acoustic)
|Neon Trees / Tyler Glenn
|3:39
|9
|Main Man
|Portugal. The Man / Marc Bolan
|6:15
|10
|Stayin' Alive
|Capital Cities / Robin Gibb
|4:03
|11
|Romance Languages
|Cold War Kids / Nathan Willett
|2:52
|12
|Burn It Down (Innerpartysystem Remix) [Innerpartysystem Remix]
|AWOLNATION / Jimmy Messer
|4:56
|13
|After the Scripture
|Manchester Orchestra
|4:35
|14
|City of Angels (Acoustic)
|Thirty Seconds to Mars / Джаред Лето
|4:27
|15
|Main Man
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|4:13
|16
|Life Is Strange
|T. Rex / Marc Bolan
|2:33