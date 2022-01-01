Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Dallas Buyers Club Далласский клуб покупателей 2013 / США
Музыка из фильма «Далласский клуб покупателей» (2013)

Dallas Buyers Club (Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
Dallas Buyers Club (Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Shuggie Otis, The Naked and Famous, The Airborne Toxic Event, My Morning Jacket, Blondfire, Fitz and The Tantrums, Tegan and Sara, Neon Trees, Portugal. The Man, Capital Cities, Cold War Kids, AWOLNATION, Manchester Orchestra, Thirty Seconds to Mars, T. Rex
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sweet Thang Shuggie Otis / Johnny Otis 4:10
2 Following Morning The Naked and Famous / Alisa Xayalith 5:03
3 Hell and Back The Airborne Toxic Event 3:52
4 Ready to be Called On My Morning Jacket 3:46
5 Life of the Party Blondfire / Bruce Driscoll 3:23
6 The Walker (Ryeland Allison Remix) Fitz and The Tantrums / John Wicks 3:28
7 Shudder to Think Tegan and Sara / Tegan Quin 3:23
8 Mad Love (Acoustic) Neon Trees / Tyler Glenn 3:39
9 Main Man Portugal. The Man / Marc Bolan 6:15
10 Stayin' Alive Capital Cities / Robin Gibb 4:03
11 Romance Languages Cold War Kids / Nathan Willett 2:52
12 Burn It Down (Innerpartysystem Remix) [Innerpartysystem Remix] AWOLNATION / Jimmy Messer 4:56
13 After the Scripture Manchester Orchestra 4:35
14 City of Angels (Acoustic) Thirty Seconds to Mars / Джаред Лето 4:27
15 Main Man T. Rex / Marc Bolan 4:13
16 Life Is Strange T. Rex / Marc Bolan 2:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Далласский клуб покупателей» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Далласский клуб покупателей» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
