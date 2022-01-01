Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Место под соснами Место под соснами
Киноафиша Фильмы Место под соснами Музыка из фильма «Место под соснами» (2012)
The Place Beyond the Pines Место под соснами 2012 / США
7.2 Оцените
25 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Место под соснами» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
The Place Beyond the Pines (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Place Beyond the Pines (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Mike Patton, The Cryin' Shames, Vladimir Ivanoff, Арво Пярт, Ennio Morricone, Bon Iver
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Schenectady Mike Patton 2:42
2 Family Trees Mike Patton 2:04
3 Bromance Mike Patton 4:04
4 Forest of Conscience Mike Patton 3:22
5 Beyond the Pines Mike Patton 1:20
6 Evergreen Mike Patton 2:16
7 Misremembering Mike Patton 3:55
8 Sonday Mike Patton 2:25
9 Coniferae Mike Patton 1:16
10 Eclipse of the Sun Mike Patton 1:54
11 29-The Snow Angel Mike Patton / Not Documented 1:45
12 Handsome Luke Mike Patton 4:13
13 Please Stay The Cryin' Shames / David Ferguson 3:17
14 Miserere Mei Vladimir Ivanoff / Mike Patton 5:30
15 Fratres for Strings and Percussion Арво Пярт 10:18
16 Ninna Nanna Per Adulteri Ennio Morricone 3:07
17 The Wolves (Act I and II) Bon Iver / Justin Vernon 5:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Место под соснами» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Место под соснами» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши