|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Schenectady
|Mike Patton
|2:42
|2
|Family Trees
|Mike Patton
|2:04
|3
|Bromance
|Mike Patton
|4:04
|4
|Forest of Conscience
|Mike Patton
|3:22
|5
|Beyond the Pines
|Mike Patton
|1:20
|6
|Evergreen
|Mike Patton
|2:16
|7
|Misremembering
|Mike Patton
|3:55
|8
|Sonday
|Mike Patton
|2:25
|9
|Coniferae
|Mike Patton
|1:16
|10
|Eclipse of the Sun
|Mike Patton
|1:54
|11
|29-The Snow Angel
|Mike Patton / Not Documented
|1:45
|12
|Handsome Luke
|Mike Patton
|4:13
|13
|Please Stay
|The Cryin' Shames / David Ferguson
|3:17
|14
|Miserere Mei
|Vladimir Ivanoff / Mike Patton
|5:30
|15
|Fratres for Strings and Percussion
|Арво Пярт
|10:18
|16
|Ninna Nanna Per Adulteri
|Ennio Morricone
|3:07
|17
|The Wolves (Act I and II)
|Bon Iver / Justin Vernon
|5:22