Орудия смерти: Город костей Орудия смерти: Город костей
Киноафиша Фильмы Орудия смерти: Город костей Музыка из фильма «Орудия смерти: Город костей» (2013)
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones Орудия смерти: Город костей 2013 / США / Германия
7.1 Оцените
29 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Орудия смерти: Город костей» (2013)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Zedd, Ariana Grande, Nathan Sykes, AFI, Demi Lovato, Youngblood Hawke, Colbie Caillat, Seven Lions, Myon & Shane 54, Jessie J, Pacific Air, He Is We, Bassnectar, Jetta, Bryan Ellis
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Into the Lair Zedd 1:45
2 Almost Is Never Enough (Soundtrack Version) Ariana Grande, Nathan Sykes / Al Sherrod Lambert 3:30
3 17 Crimes (LA Riots Remix) AFI / Davey Havok 4:44
4 Heart by Heart Demi Lovato / Diane Warren 3:43
5 Bring Me Home Youngblood Hawke / Sam Martin 3:03
6 When the Darkness Comes Colbie Caillat / David Hodges 4:16
7 Strangers (feat. Tove Lo) Seven Lions, Myon & Shane 54 6:03
8 Magnetic Jessie J / Peter Ibsen 3:56
9 Bear Pacific Air 3:36
10 All About Us (feat. Owl City) He Is We / Trevor Kelly 3:27
11 Calling From Above (Edit) Bassnectar 1:58
12 Start a Riot Jetta / Seton Daunt 4:15
13 Strange Days Bryan Ellis 5:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Орудия смерти: Город костей» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Орудия смерти: Город костей» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
