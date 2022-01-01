|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Into the Lair
|Zedd
|1:45
|2
|Almost Is Never Enough (Soundtrack Version)
|Ariana Grande, Nathan Sykes / Al Sherrod Lambert
|3:30
|3
|17 Crimes (LA Riots Remix)
|AFI / Davey Havok
|4:44
|4
|Heart by Heart
|Demi Lovato / Diane Warren
|3:43
|5
|Bring Me Home
|Youngblood Hawke / Sam Martin
|3:03
|6
|When the Darkness Comes
|Colbie Caillat / David Hodges
|4:16
|7
|Strangers (feat. Tove Lo)
|Seven Lions, Myon & Shane 54
|6:03
|8
|Magnetic
|Jessie J / Peter Ibsen
|3:56
|9
|Bear
|Pacific Air
|3:36
|10
|All About Us (feat. Owl City)
|He Is We / Trevor Kelly
|3:27
|11
|Calling From Above (Edit)
|Bassnectar
|1:58
|12
|Start a Riot
|Jetta / Seton Daunt
|4:15
|13
|Strange Days
|Bryan Ellis
|5:45