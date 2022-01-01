Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Команда 49: Огненная лестница
Команда 49: Огненная лестница
Ladder 49 Команда 49: Огненная лестница 2004 / США
Музыка из фильма «Команда 49: Огненная лестница» (2004)

Ladder 49 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ladder 49 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Robbie Robertson, David Gray, Ohio Players, Sam Phillips, The Breeders, Alexi Murdoch, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Pogues, Bonnie Raitt, The Black Crowes, Jon Dee Graham, William Ross
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shine Your Light Robbie Robertson 5:28
2 As I'm Leaving David Gray 4:33
3 Fire Ohio Players 4:33
4 How To Dream Sam Phillips 3:08
5 Cannonball The Breeders / Kim Deal 3:36
6 Orange Sky Alexi Murdoch 6:18
7 You And Me Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers / Tom Petty 2:58
8 Reflection-Adagio Robbie Robertson 4:35
9 If I Should Fall From Grace With God The Pogues / Shane MacGowan 2:22
10 Love Sneakin' Up On You Bonnie Raitt / Jimmy Scott 3:42
11 Twice As Hard (2020 Remaster) The Black Crowes / Rich Robinson 4:10
12 Big Sweet Life Jon Dee Graham 3:18
13 A Call To Courage William Ross 7:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Команда 49: Огненная лестница» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Команда 49: Огненная лестница» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
