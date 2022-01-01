|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Nina's Dream
|Clint Mansell
|2:48
|2
|Mother Me
|Clint Mansell
|1:07
|3
|The New Season
|Clint Mansell
|2:39
|4
|A Room of Her Own
|Clint Mansell
|1:56
|5
|A New Swan Queen
|Clint Mansell
|3:29
|6
|Lose Yourself
|Clint Mansell
|2:08
|7
|Cruel Mistress
|Clint Mansell
|3:30
|8
|Power, Seduction, Cries
|Clint Mansell
|1:43
|9
|The Double
|Clint Mansell
|2:20
|10
|Opposites Attract
|Clint Mansell
|3:45
|11
|Night of Terror
|Clint Mansell
|8:02
|12
|Stumbled Beginnings...
|Clint Mansell
|3:51
|13
|It's My Time
|Clint Mansell
|1:31
|14
|A Swan Is Born
|Clint Mansell
|1:39
|15
|Perfection
|Clint Mansell
|5:45
|16
|A Swan Song (For Nina)
|Clint Mansell
|6:23