Черный лебедь Черный лебедь
Black Swan Черный лебедь 2010 / США
8.3 Оцените
151 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Черный лебедь» (2010)

Black Swan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Black Swan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Clint Mansell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Nina's Dream Clint Mansell 2:48
2 Mother Me Clint Mansell 1:07
3 The New Season Clint Mansell 2:39
4 A Room of Her Own Clint Mansell 1:56
5 A New Swan Queen Clint Mansell 3:29
6 Lose Yourself Clint Mansell 2:08
7 Cruel Mistress Clint Mansell 3:30
8 Power, Seduction, Cries Clint Mansell 1:43
9 The Double Clint Mansell 2:20
10 Opposites Attract Clint Mansell 3:45
11 Night of Terror Clint Mansell 8:02
12 Stumbled Beginnings... Clint Mansell 3:51
13 It's My Time Clint Mansell 1:31
14 A Swan Is Born Clint Mansell 1:39
15 Perfection Clint Mansell 5:45
16 A Swan Song (For Nina) Clint Mansell 6:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Черный лебедь» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Черный лебедь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
