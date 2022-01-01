|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title - Young Peter
|James Horner
|4:55
|2
|Becoming Spider-Man
|James Horner
|4:17
|3
|Playing Basketball
|James Horner
|1:22
|4
|Hunting for Information
|James Horner
|2:08
|5
|The Briefcase
|James Horner
|3:14
|6
|The Spider Room - Rumble in the Subway
|James Horner
|3:20
|7
|Secrets
|James Horner
|2:30
|8
|The Equation
|James Horner
|4:23
|9
|The Ganali Device
|James Horner
|2:29
|10
|Ben's Death
|James Horner
|5:42
|11
|Metamorphosis
|James Horner
|3:04
|12
|Rooftop Kiss
|James Horner
|2:35
|13
|The Bridge
|James Horner
|5:15
|14
|Peter's Suspicions
|James Horner
|3:02
|15
|Making a Silk Trap
|James Horner
|2:52
|16
|Lizard at School!
|James Horner
|2:58
|17
|Saving New York
|James Horner
|7:52
|18
|Oscorp Tower
|James Horner
|3:22
|19
|I Can't See You Anymore
|James Horner
|6:51
|20
|Promises - Spider-Man End Titles
|James Horner
|4:53