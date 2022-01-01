Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Новый Человек-паук Музыка из фильма «Новый Человек-паук» (2012)
The Amazing Spider-Man Новый Человек-паук 2012 / США
7.1 Оцените
43 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Новый Человек-паук» (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Amazing Spider-Man (Music from the Motion Picture) 20 композиций. James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title - Young Peter James Horner 4:55
2 Becoming Spider-Man James Horner 4:17
3 Playing Basketball James Horner 1:22
4 Hunting for Information James Horner 2:08
5 The Briefcase James Horner 3:14
6 The Spider Room - Rumble in the Subway James Horner 3:20
7 Secrets James Horner 2:30
8 The Equation James Horner 4:23
9 The Ganali Device James Horner 2:29
10 Ben's Death James Horner 5:42
11 Metamorphosis James Horner 3:04
12 Rooftop Kiss James Horner 2:35
13 The Bridge James Horner 5:15
14 Peter's Suspicions James Horner 3:02
15 Making a Silk Trap James Horner 2:52
16 Lizard at School! James Horner 2:58
17 Saving New York James Horner 7:52
18 Oscorp Tower James Horner 3:22
19 I Can't See You Anymore James Horner 6:51
20 Promises - Spider-Man End Titles James Horner 4:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Новый Человек-паук» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Новый Человек-паук» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
