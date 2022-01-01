|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gonna Fly Now (Theme From "Rocky")
|Bill Conti
|2:48
|2
|Philadelphia Morning
|Bill Conti
|2:21
|3
|Going the Distance
|Bill Conti
|2:39
|4
|Reflections
|Bill Conti
|3:18
|5
|Marines' Hymn/Yankee Doodle
|Bill Conti
|1:44
|6
|Take You Back (Street Corner Song From "Rocky")
|Valentine / Frank Stallone
|1:47
|7
|First Date
|Bill Conti
|1:52
|8
|You Take My Heart Away (feat. DeEtta Little & Nelson Pigford)
|Bill Conti
|4:44
|9
|Fanfare For Rocky
|Bill Conti
|2:33
|10
|Butkus
|Bill Conti
|2:11
|11
|Alone In the Ring
|Bill Conti
|1:09
|12
|The Final Bell
|Bill Conti
|1:54
|13
|Rocky's Reward
|Bill Conti
|2:04