Рокки Рокки
Rocky Рокки 1976 / США
7.7 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Рокки» (1976)

Rocky (Original Motion Picture Score)
Rocky (Original Motion Picture Score) 13 композиций. Bill Conti, Valentine
The Rocky Story
The Rocky Story 9 композиций. Survivor, James Brown, Robert Tepper, John Cafferty, Rocky Orchestra, Vince DiCola
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gonna Fly Now (Theme From "Rocky") Bill Conti 2:48
2 Philadelphia Morning Bill Conti 2:21
3 Going the Distance Bill Conti 2:39
4 Reflections Bill Conti 3:18
5 Marines' Hymn/Yankee Doodle Bill Conti 1:44
6 Take You Back (Street Corner Song From "Rocky") Valentine / Frank Stallone 1:47
7 First Date Bill Conti 1:52
8 You Take My Heart Away (feat. DeEtta Little & Nelson Pigford) Bill Conti 4:44
9 Fanfare For Rocky Bill Conti 2:33
10 Butkus Bill Conti 2:11
11 Alone In the Ring Bill Conti 1:09
12 The Final Bell Bill Conti 1:54
13 Rocky's Reward Bill Conti 2:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рокки» (1976) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рокки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
