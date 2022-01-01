|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prime
|Стив Яблонски
|2:15
|2
|Einstein's Wrong
|Стив Яблонски
|3:35
|3
|Nest (Contains Instrumental Excerpt) [From "New Divide" Written and Performed By Linkin Park]
|Стив Яблонски
|2:09
|4
|The Shard
|Стив Яблонски
|2:42
|5
|The Fallen
|Стив Яблонски
|4:03
|6
|Infinite White
|Стив Яблонски
|3:58
|7
|Heed Our Warning
|Стив Яблонски
|4:27
|8
|The Fallen's Arrival
|Стив Яблонски
|3:47
|9
|Tomb of the Primes
|Стив Яблонски
|2:47
|10
|Forest Battle
|Стив Яблонски
|2:05
|11
|Precious Cargo
|Стив Яблонски
|1:38
|12
|Matrix of Leadership
|Стив Яблонски
|3:50
|13
|I Claim Your Sun
|Стив Яблонски
|3:06
|14
|I Rise, You Fall
|Стив Яблонски
|3:36