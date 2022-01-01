Оповещения от Киноафиши
Трансформеры: Месть падших Трансформеры: Месть падших
Трансформеры: Месть падших Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры: Месть падших» (2009)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Трансформеры: Месть падших 2009 / США
8.1 Оцените
385 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры: Месть падших» (2009)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (The Original Score)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (The Original Score) 14 композиций. Стив Яблонски
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (The Album)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (The Album) 13 композиций. LINKIN PARK, Green Day, Cavo, Taking Back Sunday, The Fray, Nickelback, The Used, Theory of a Deadman, The All-American Rejects, Hoobastank, Staind, Avenged Sevenfold, Cheap Trick
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prime Стив Яблонски 2:15
2 Einstein's Wrong Стив Яблонски 3:35
3 Nest (Contains Instrumental Excerpt) [From "New Divide" Written and Performed By Linkin Park] Стив Яблонски 2:09
4 The Shard Стив Яблонски 2:42
5 The Fallen Стив Яблонски 4:03
6 Infinite White Стив Яблонски 3:58
7 Heed Our Warning Стив Яблонски 4:27
8 The Fallen's Arrival Стив Яблонски 3:47
9 Tomb of the Primes Стив Яблонски 2:47
10 Forest Battle Стив Яблонски 2:05
11 Precious Cargo Стив Яблонски 1:38
12 Matrix of Leadership Стив Яблонски 3:50
13 I Claim Your Sun Стив Яблонски 3:06
14 I Rise, You Fall Стив Яблонски 3:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трансформеры: Месть падших» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трансформеры: Месть падших» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
