|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|You've Been a Friend to Me
|Bryan Adams
|2:49
|2
|Make You Crazy (feat. Femi Kuti)
|Brett Dennen & Femi Kuti / Brett Dennen
|3:35
|3
|Land of 1,000 Dances
|Wilson Pickett / Chris Kenner
|2:25
|4
|This Love Will Last
|Chris Isaak
|2:45
|5
|All Right Now
|Free / Paul Rogers
|5:32
|6
|Hate to Say I Told You So
|The Hives
|3:20
|7
|Papi Papa
|The Latin Brothers
|4:23
|8
|Grazie, Prego, Scusi
|Dean Martin
|2:18
|9
|You and Me (Wedding Version)
|Lifehouse
|3:16
|10
|LDN
|Lily Allen
|3:10
|11
|Jing Jing
|Shoukichi Kina and Champloose
|3:30
|12
|Come Fly With Me (feat. Andre Lundemand)
|Tivolis Big Band featuring Andre Lundemand
|3:31
|13
|Every Little Step
|Джон Траволта, Элла Блю Траволта
|3:45