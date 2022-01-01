Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Так себе каникулы Музыка из фильма «Так себе каникулы» (2009)
Old Dogs Так себе каникулы 2009 / США
7.6 Оцените
79 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Так себе каникулы» (2009)

Old Dogs (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Old Dogs (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Bryan Adams, Brett Dennen & Femi Kuti, Wilson Pickett, Chris Isaak, Free, The Hives, The Latin Brothers, Dean Martin, Lifehouse, Lily Allen, Shoukichi Kina and Champloose, Tivolis Big Band featuring Andre Lundemand, Джон Траволта, Элла Блю Траволта
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 You've Been a Friend to Me Bryan Adams 2:49
2 Make You Crazy (feat. Femi Kuti) Brett Dennen & Femi Kuti / Brett Dennen 3:35
3 Land of 1,000 Dances Wilson Pickett / Chris Kenner 2:25
4 This Love Will Last Chris Isaak 2:45
5 All Right Now Free / Paul Rogers 5:32
6 Hate to Say I Told You So The Hives 3:20
7 Papi Papa The Latin Brothers 4:23
8 Grazie, Prego, Scusi Dean Martin 2:18
9 You and Me (Wedding Version) Lifehouse 3:16
10 LDN Lily Allen 3:10
11 Jing Jing Shoukichi Kina and Champloose 3:30
12 Come Fly With Me (feat. Andre Lundemand) Tivolis Big Band featuring Andre Lundemand 3:31
13 Every Little Step Джон Траволта, Элла Блю Траволта 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Так себе каникулы» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Так себе каникулы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
