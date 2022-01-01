Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Мулан» (1998)
Mulan Мулан 1998 / США
8.1 Оцените
39 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из мультфильма «Мулан» (1998)

Mulan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version)
Mulan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version) 12 композиций. Miyuki Ichijo, 京田尚子, Eri Ito, Eri Ito, Koichi Yamadera, Eri Ito, Shintaro Sonooka, Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya, Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya, Mayumi Suzuki, 安原義人, 98°, Stevie Wonder, Jerry Goldsmith, Christina Aguilera
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Honor To Us All Miyuki Ichijo, 京田尚子, Eri Ito / Matthew Wilder 3:02
2 Reflection Eri Ito / Matthew Wilder 2:24
3 I'll Make a Man Out Of You Koichi Yamadera, Eri Ito, Shintaro Sonooka, Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya / Matthew Wilder 3:19
4 A Girl Worth Fighting For Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya, Mayumi Suzuki, 安原義人 / Matthew Wilder 2:24
5 True To Your Heart 98°, Stevie Wonder 4:15
6 Suite From Mulan Jerry Goldsmith 7:04
7 Attack At The Wall Jerry Goldsmith 4:58
8 Mulan's Decision Jerry Goldsmith 3:21
9 Blossoms Jerry Goldsmith 6:26
10 The Hun's Attack Jerry Goldsmith 4:27
11 The Burned-Out Village Jerry Goldsmith 5:52
12 Reflection (Pop Version) Christina Aguilera / Matthew Wilder 3:34
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Мулан» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Мулан» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
