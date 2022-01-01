|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Honor To Us All
|Miyuki Ichijo, 京田尚子, Eri Ito / Matthew Wilder
|3:02
|2
|Reflection
|Eri Ito / Matthew Wilder
|2:24
|3
|I'll Make a Man Out Of You
|Koichi Yamadera, Eri Ito, Shintaro Sonooka, Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya / Matthew Wilder
|3:19
|4
|A Girl Worth Fighting For
|Ryūsei Nakao, おだゆたか, Kozo Shioya, Mayumi Suzuki, 安原義人 / Matthew Wilder
|2:24
|5
|True To Your Heart
|98°, Stevie Wonder
|4:15
|6
|Suite From Mulan
|Jerry Goldsmith
|7:04
|7
|Attack At The Wall
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:58
|8
|Mulan's Decision
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:21
|9
|Blossoms
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:26
|10
|The Hun's Attack
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:27
|11
|The Burned-Out Village
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:52
|12
|Reflection (Pop Version)
|Christina Aguilera / Matthew Wilder
|3:34