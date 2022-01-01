Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai Семь самураев 1954 / Япония
8.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.6
Музыка из фильма «Семь самураев» (1954)

The Seven Samurai (Original Film Soundtrack)
The Seven Samurai (Original Film Soundtrack) 30 композиций. Fumio Hayasaka
1 The Seven Samurai Main Title (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 3:14
2 To the Little Watermill (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:57
3 Samurai Search (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:45
4 Kanbei & Katsushiro / Kikuchiyo's Mambo (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 3:39
5 Rikichi's Tears / White Rice (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:02
6 Two Search for Samurai (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:24
7 Six Samurai (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:47
8 Extraordinary Man (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:09
9 Morning Departure (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:59
10 Wild Warrior's Coming (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:32
11 Seven Men Completed (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:21
12 Katsushiro & Shino (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:40
13 Katsushiro Come Back (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:08
14 In the Forest of the Water God (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:30
15 Wheat Field (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:24
16 Interlude (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 5:15
17 Harvesting (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:02
18 Rikichi's Trouble (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:48
19 Heihachi & Rikichi (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:53
20 Farm Village Scenery (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:32
21 Weak Insects into Samurai Ways (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:47
22 Foreboding of Bandits (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:23
23 Flag (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:17
24 Sudden Confrontation (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:22
25 Magnificent Samurai (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 2:25
26 Kikuchiyo Rises to the Occasion (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:46
27 Tryst (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:58
28 Manzo & Shino (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:59
29 Rice Planting Song (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 1:20
30 Seven Samurai Ending (From the Seven Samurai) Fumio Hayasaka 0:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Семь самураев» (1954) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Семь самураев» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
