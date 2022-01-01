Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мост в Терабитию Мост в Терабитию
Bridge to Terabithia Мост в Терабитию 2007 / США
8.0 Оцените
38 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мост в Терабитию» (2007)

Bridge to Terabithia (Music from and Inspired By)
Bridge to Terabithia (Music from and Inspired By) 13 композиций. Miley Cyrus, Хайден Панеттьери, AnnaSophia Robb, Tyler James, Leigh Nash, Jon McLaughlin, The Skies of America, Everlife, Jeremy Camp, Bethany Dillon, Aaron Zigman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Learned from You Miley Cyrus 3:24
2 Try Хайден Панеттьери 3:19
3 Keep Your Mind Wide Open AnnaSophia Robb 3:37
4 A Place for Us Tyler James, Leigh Nash 4:02
5 Another Layer Jon McLaughlin 3:30
6 Shine The Skies of America 3:53
7 Look Through My Eyes Everlife 3:12
8 Right Here Jeremy Camp 4:13
9 When You Love Someone Bethany Dillon 3:30
10 Seeing Terabithia Aaron Zigman 1:08
11 Into the Forest Aaron Zigman 5:59
12 The Battle Aaron Zigman 6:13
13 Jesse's Bridge Aaron Zigman 1:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мост в Терабитию» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мост в Терабитию» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
