|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Learned from You
|Miley Cyrus
|3:24
|2
|Try
|Хайден Панеттьери
|3:19
|3
|Keep Your Mind Wide Open
|AnnaSophia Robb
|3:37
|4
|A Place for Us
|Tyler James, Leigh Nash
|4:02
|5
|Another Layer
|Jon McLaughlin
|3:30
|6
|Shine
|The Skies of America
|3:53
|7
|Look Through My Eyes
|Everlife
|3:12
|8
|Right Here
|Jeremy Camp
|4:13
|9
|When You Love Someone
|Bethany Dillon
|3:30
|10
|Seeing Terabithia
|Aaron Zigman
|1:08
|11
|Into the Forest
|Aaron Zigman
|5:59
|12
|The Battle
|Aaron Zigman
|6:13
|13
|Jesse's Bridge
|Aaron Zigman
|1:34