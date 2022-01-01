|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fathoms Below (Japanese Version)
|Ship's Chorus / Howard Ashman
|1:41
|2
|Main Titles - The Little Mermaid
|Алан Менкен
|1:26
|3
|Fanfare
|Алан Менкен
|0:29
|4
|Daughters of Triton (Japanese Version)
|Daughters of Triton / Алан Менкен
|0:40
|5
|Part of Your World (Japanese Version)
|Mayumi Suzuki / Howard Ashman
|3:09
|6
|Under the Sea (Japanese Version)
|Tsunehiko Kamijyou / Алан Менкен
|3:13
|7
|Part of Your World (Reprise) [Japanese Version]
|Mayumi Suzuki / Howard Ashman
|2:15
|8
|Poor Unfortunate Souls (Japanese Version)
|森公美子 / Алан Менкен
|4:44
|9
|Les Poissons (Japanese Version)
|Yasutaka Anzai / Алан Менкен
|1:34
|10
|Kiss the Girl (Japanese Version)
|Tsunehiko Kamijyou / Howard Ashman
|2:42
|11
|Fireworks
|Алан Менкен
|0:38
|12
|Jig
|Алан Менкен
|1:32
|13
|The Storm
|Алан Менкен
|3:18
|14
|Destruction of the Grotto
|Алан Менкен
|1:53
|15
|Flotsam and Jetsam
|Алан Менкен
|1:23
|16
|Tour of the Kingdom
|Алан Менкен
|1:25
|17
|Bedtime
|Алан Менкен
|1:20
|18
|Wedding Announcement
|Алан Менкен
|2:17
|19
|Eric to the Rescue
|Алан Менкен
|3:41
|20
|Happy Ending
|The Disney Chorus, Алан Менкен / Howard Ashman
|3:12