Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Русалочка Русалочка
Киноафиша Фильмы Русалочка Музыка из мультфильма «Русалочка» (1989)
The Little Mermaid Русалочка 1989 / США
7.5 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Русалочка» (1989)

Вся информация о мультфильме
The Little Mermaid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Japanese Dubbed Version)
The Little Mermaid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Japanese Dubbed Version) 20 композиций. Ship's Chorus, Алан Менкен, Daughters of Triton, Mayumi Suzuki, Tsunehiko Kamijyou, 森公美子, Yasutaka Anzai, The Disney Chorus, Алан Менкен
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fathoms Below (Japanese Version) Ship's Chorus / Howard Ashman 1:41
2 Main Titles - The Little Mermaid Алан Менкен 1:26
3 Fanfare Алан Менкен 0:29
4 Daughters of Triton (Japanese Version) Daughters of Triton / Алан Менкен 0:40
5 Part of Your World (Japanese Version) Mayumi Suzuki / Howard Ashman 3:09
6 Under the Sea (Japanese Version) Tsunehiko Kamijyou / Алан Менкен 3:13
7 Part of Your World (Reprise) [Japanese Version] Mayumi Suzuki / Howard Ashman 2:15
8 Poor Unfortunate Souls (Japanese Version) 森公美子 / Алан Менкен 4:44
9 Les Poissons (Japanese Version) Yasutaka Anzai / Алан Менкен 1:34
10 Kiss the Girl (Japanese Version) Tsunehiko Kamijyou / Howard Ashman 2:42
11 Fireworks Алан Менкен 0:38
12 Jig Алан Менкен 1:32
13 The Storm Алан Менкен 3:18
14 Destruction of the Grotto Алан Менкен 1:53
15 Flotsam and Jetsam Алан Менкен 1:23
16 Tour of the Kingdom Алан Менкен 1:25
17 Bedtime Алан Менкен 1:20
18 Wedding Announcement Алан Менкен 2:17
19 Eric to the Rescue Алан Менкен 3:41
20 Happy Ending The Disney Chorus, Алан Менкен / Howard Ashman 3:12
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Русалочка» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Русалочка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши