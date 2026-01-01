Outstanding Music Supervision

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Winner

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Winner

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Winner

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Winner

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Nominee

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Nominee

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Nominee

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Nominee

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Nominee