Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Stranger Things Awards

"Stranger Things" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Winner
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Winner
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Show
Nominee
 Best Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Scene Stealer
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Show
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more