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Stranger Things
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Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Winner
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Winner
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Most Frightened Performance
Winner
Best Show
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Scene Stealer
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Show
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
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