Stranger Things (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 30 tracks. Will Byers, The Police, The Clash, Jim Hopper, The Bangles, Echo & The Bunnymen, Joyce Byers, Corey Hart, Duran Duran, Jonathan Byers, Joy Division, Olivia Newton-John, Mike, Dustin, The Psychedelic Furs, Toto, Jim Croce, Dustin, Lucas, ДЭВО, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, The Romantics, Eleven, Mike, Fad Gadget, Dustin, Scorpions, Peter Gabriel, Eleven, New Order

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