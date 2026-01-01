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Kinoafisha TV Shows Stranger Things Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Stranger Things"

Music from "Stranger Things" All info
Stranger Things 4 (Original Score From the Netflix Series)
Stranger Things 4 (Original Score From the Netflix Series) 80 tracks. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
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Stranger Things 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) [Deluxe]
Stranger Things 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) [Deluxe] 49 tracks. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
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Stranger Things 3 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series)
Stranger Things 3 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series) 41 tracks. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
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Stranger Things, Vol. 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things, Vol. 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 39 tracks. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
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Stranger Things, Vol. 1 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things, Vol. 1 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 36 tracks. Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein
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Stranger Things (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series)
Stranger Things (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 30 tracks. Will Byers, The Police, The Clash, Jim Hopper, The Bangles, Echo & The Bunnymen, Joyce Byers, Corey Hart, Duran Duran, Jonathan Byers, Joy Division, Olivia Newton-John, Mike, Dustin, The Psychedelic Furs, Toto, Jim Croce, Dustin, Lucas, ДЭВО, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, The Romantics, Eleven, Mike, Fad Gadget, Dustin, Scorpions, Peter Gabriel, Eleven, New Order
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Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 14 tracks. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
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Title Artist Time
1 What's the Internet? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:48
2 I wouldn’t remember me either. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:50
3 Teens Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:06
4 Journalistic Instinct Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:37
5 100% Convinced Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:05
6 In the closet (at Rink O Mania) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:32
7 Does that make us friends? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:14
8 My BOOBS Hurt. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:09
9 Unambiguous True Love Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:17
10 Stuck In 1983 Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:57
11 Hawkins National Lab Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:02
12 Hellfire Club Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:04
13 Buried Memories Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:49
14 Fancy Bomb Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:48
15 We are NOT Heroes Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:06
16 Nine Feet Tall Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:38
17 Hail Lord Vecna Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:59
18 Powerful Psychic Connection Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:02
19 Ruth, Nevada Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:45
20 Hellfire Isn’t A Cult Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:24
21 I Know What I Saw Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:08
22 Curfew Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:29
23 You’re Regressing Eleven Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:32
24 Letter to Willy Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:47
25 Palm Tree Delight Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:54
26 Musso Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:12
27 Brenner’s Little Pet Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:18
28 Mr. Fibbly Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:37
29 It’s just a clock, right? Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:17
30 Welcome to Kamchatka Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:14
31 A Nightmare Far Worse Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:31
32 Caught a Body at the Munsen Trailer Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:13
33 A War is coming to Hawkins Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:55
34 The Elephant Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:16
35 Hurtling Towards a Gruesome Death Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:33
36 Barefoot in the snow Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:45
37 Kills you in your dreams Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:20
38 The Shire is Burning Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:55
39 Blood Balloons Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:09
40 Burning Baby Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:59
41 Mugshot Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:30
42 There are some things worse than ghosts... Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:47
43 A memory within a memory Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:04
44 A Proper Thump Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:58
45 Hiiiiiiiii Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:38
46 Still Dizzy Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:46
47 Reign Fire From Above Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:34
48 Religious American Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:14
49 Surf that Tasty Pie Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:30
50 Follow me into Death Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:54
51 Project Nina Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:52
52 Being Different Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:30
53 Undressing Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:13
54 I Want You To Watch Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:34
55 A Realm Unspoiled by Mankind Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:22
56 Four Gates Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:09
57 Sleeping Dracula Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:09
58 Praying something will happen to me Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:54
59 Stained Glass Roses Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:34
60 One Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:56
61 Gates of Kamchatka Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:05
62 Top Secret Location Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:53
63 You're The Heart Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:14
64 Sleepyhead Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:52
65 Skull Rock Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:49
66 Spellcaster Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:58
67 You Should Go East Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:44
68 Unfortunate Development Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:22
69 Slashing the Tires Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:30
70 Soteria Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:18
71 ELVIS CLONED BY ALIENS Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:35
72 [delicate, intense music playing…] Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:26
73 Demogorgons in Tanks Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:28
74 The Cure Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:38
75 Patient Confidentiality Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:00
76 Stay Calm, Focus on the Game Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:28
77 It’s Time Max Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:58
78 All Evil Must Have A Home Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:40
79 Flashlights, Flashlights Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:18
80 You Have Already Lost Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:31
Listen to songs from "Stranger Things" (2016) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Stranger Things" in different languages are free for listening online.
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