Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Stranger Things
Seasons
Stranger Things All seasons
Stranger Things
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
7.3
Rate
22
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Stranger Things"
Season 1
8 episodes
15 July 2016
Season 2
9 episodes
27 October 2017
Season 3
8 episodes
4 July 2019
Season 4
9 episodes
27 May 2022 - 1 July 2022
Season 5
8 episodes
26 November 2025 - 31 December 2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree