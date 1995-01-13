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7 photos
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Date of Birth
13 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.5
Stranger Things
(2016)
7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
(2026)
6.9
Based on a True Story
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
Documentary
2026, USA
6.9
Based on a True Story
Crime, Comedy
2023, USA
6
All Fun and Games
All Fun and Games
Horror, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Chestnut
Chestnut
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Things Heard and Seen
Things Heard & Seen
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Yes, God, Yes
Yes, God, Yes
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw
Velvet Buzzsaw
Horror, Thriller, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
5.1
Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa
Drama
2019, USA
Show more
Photos
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