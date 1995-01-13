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Natalia Dyer 7 photos
Natalia Dyer Natalia Dyer
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Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer

Date of Birth
13 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Stranger Things 8.5
Stranger Things (2016)
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (2026)
Based on a True Story 6.9
Based on a True Story (2023)

Filmography

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
Documentary 2026, USA
Based on a True Story 6.9
Based on a True Story
Crime, Comedy 2023, USA
All Fun and Games 6
All Fun and Games All Fun and Games
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Chestnut 5.7
Chestnut Chestnut
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Things Heard and Seen 5.3
Things Heard and Seen Things Heard & Seen
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Yes, God, Yes 5.8
Yes, God, Yes Yes, God, Yes
Drama, Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Velvet Buzzsaw 5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw Velvet Buzzsaw
Horror, Thriller, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
Tuscaloosa 5.1
Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa
Drama 2019, USA
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Photos

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