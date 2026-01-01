Mark Steger

Menu
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Satanic Hispanics 6.4
Satanic Hispanics (2022)
Velvet Buzzsaw 5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)
The Pact 5.7
The Pact (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Mortuary Assistant 4.7
The Mortuary Assistant The Mortuary Assistant
Horror 2026, USA
Satanic Hispanics 6.4
Satanic Hispanics Satanic Hispanics
Horror 2022, USA
Velvet Buzzsaw 5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw Velvet Buzzsaw
Horror, Thriller, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot 5.6
The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Adventure, Drama 2018, USA
The Diabolical 4.8
The Diabolical The Diabolical
Horror, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Pact 2 4.4
The Pact 2 The Pact II
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
At the Devil's door 4.8
At the Devil's door At the Devil's door
Horror 2014, USA
Mr. Jones 4.6
Mr. Jones Mr. Jones
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
The Pact 5.7
The Pact The Pact
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
