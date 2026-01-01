Menu
Mark Steger
Mark Steger
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Satanic Hispanics
(2022)
5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw
(2019)
5.7
The Pact
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2019
2018
2015
2014
2013
2011
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
4.7
The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Satanic Hispanics
Satanic Hispanics
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Velvet Buzzsaw
Velvet Buzzsaw
Horror, Thriller, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
5.6
The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Adventure, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
The Diabolical
The Diabolical
Horror, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
4.4
The Pact 2
The Pact II
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
4.8
At the Devil's door
At the Devil's door
Horror
2014, USA
4.6
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones
Horror, Drama, Thriller
2013, USA
5.7
The Pact
The Pact
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
