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Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Maya Hawke
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke

Date of Birth
8 July 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Stranger Things 8.5
Stranger Things (2016)
Inside Out 2 8.3
Inside Out 2 (2024)
The Good Lord Bird 7.5
The Good Lord Bird (2020)

Filmography

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
Documentary 2026, USA
One Night Only 6.5
One Night Only One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Inside Out 2 8.3
Inside Out 2 Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Wildcat 5.7
Wildcat Wildcat
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Kill Room 5.9
The Kill Room The Kill Room
Thriller 2023, USA
Asteroid City 7.2
Asteroid City Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
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News about Maya Hawke’s private life
Effie Trinket, Elle Fanning
New Cast Unveiled for Prequel 'The Hunger Games': Elle Fanning Takes on Effie Role
Quentin Tarantino, Still from the film 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'
This Tarantino Film Discovered Five New Hollywood Stars, Including the Actress from 'Anora'
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