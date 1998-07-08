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Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Date of Birth
8 July 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Stranger Things
(2016)
8.3
Inside Out 2
(2024)
7.5
The Good Lord Bird
(2020)
Filmography
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
Documentary
2026, USA
6.5
One Night Only
One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Wildcat
Wildcat
Biography, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Bernstein
Maestro
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Kill Room
The Kill Room
Thriller
2023, USA
7.2
Asteroid City
Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Maya Hawke’s private life
New Cast Unveiled for Prequel 'The Hunger Games': Elle Fanning Takes on Effie Role
This Tarantino Film Discovered Five New Hollywood Stars, Including the Actress from 'Anora'
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