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Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin
Date of Birth
14 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
8.2
Insecure
(2016)
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
(2013)
Filmography
4.6
Pretty Thing
Pretty Thing
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Yaniv
Yaniv
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
6.7
Bad Shabbos
Bad Shabbos
Comedy
2024, USA
6
Command Z
Comedy, Sci-Fi,
2023, USA
4.5
Founders Day
Founders Day
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Hangdog
Hangdog
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Partner Track
Drama
2022, USA
6.1
Werewolves Within
Werewolves Within
Comedy, Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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