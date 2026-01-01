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Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin Catherine Curtin
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Curtin

Catherine Curtin

Catherine Curtin

Date of Birth
14 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Homeland 8.3
Homeland (2011)
Insecure 8.2
Insecure (2016)
Orange Is the New Black 8.1
Orange Is the New Black (2013)

Filmography

Pretty Thing 4.6
Pretty Thing Pretty Thing
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Yaniv
Yaniv Yaniv
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Bad Shabbos 6.7
Bad Shabbos Bad Shabbos
Comedy 2024, USA
Command Z 6
Command Z
Comedy, Sci-Fi, 2023, USA
Founders Day 4.5
Founders Day Founders Day
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
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Hangdog 7.3
Hangdog Hangdog
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Partner Track 6.5
Partner Track
Drama 2022, USA
Werewolves Within 6.1
Werewolves Within Werewolves Within
Comedy, Horror 2021, USA
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