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Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Date of Birth
26 October 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(2017)
8.3
From the Earth to the Moon
(1998)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
Filmography
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.9
Dead Man's Wire
Dead Man's Wire
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Knuckles
Adventure, Fantasy,
2024, USA
7.1
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Thriller, Action, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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News about Cary Elwes’s private life
Al Pacino Back in Action: Hollywood Legend Returns with a New Project
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