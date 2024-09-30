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The Artful Detective season 18 watch online
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TV Shows
The Artful Detective
Seasons
Season 18
Murdoch Mysteries
12+
Original title
Season 18
Title
Сезон 18
Season premiere
30 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
15
votes
8.2
IMDb
"The Artful Detective" season 18 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
The New Recruit
Season 18
Episode 1
30 September 2024
Only Murdoch in the Building
Season 18
Episode 2
7 October 2024
What the Dickens?!
Season 18
Episode 3
14 October 2024
Gimme Shelter
Season 18
Episode 4
21 October 2024
A Starlet Is Born
Season 18
Episode 5
4 November 2024
The Murdoch Link
Season 18
Episode 6
11 November 2024
Measure of My Dreams
Season 18
Episode 7
18 November 2024
Welcome to Paradise
Season 18
Episode 8
25 November 2024
When Rubber Meets the Road
Season 18
Episode 9
13 January 2025
The Men Who Sold the World (1)
Season 18
Episode 10
20 January 2025
Bombshells (2)
Season 18
Episode 11
27 January 2025
The Star of Mandalay
Season 18
Episode 12
3 February 2025
The Wrong Man
Season 18
Episode 13
10 February 2025
A Murder Most Convenient
Season 18
Episode 14
17 February 2025
Heir of the Dog
Season 18
Episode 15
24 February 2025
Shakespeare's Beard
Season 18
Episode 16
3 March 2025
The Death of James Pendrick
Season 18
Episode 17
10 March 2025
The Incredible Astonishing Adventures of Constable George Crabtree
Season 18
Episode 18
17 March 2025
When Irish Eyes are Lying
Season 18
Episode 19
24 March 2025
Going Postal
Season 18
Episode 20
31 March 2025
The Body Electric
Season 18
Episode 21
7 April 2025
We Take Care of Our Own
Season 18
Episode 22
14 April 2025
TV series release schedule
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