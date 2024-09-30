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The Artful Detective season 18 watch online

The Artful Detective season 18 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Artful Detective Seasons Season 18
Murdoch Mysteries 12+
Original title Season 18
Title Сезон 18
Season premiere 30 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb

"The Artful Detective" season 18 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
The New Recruit
Season 18 Episode 1
30 September 2024
Only Murdoch in the Building
Season 18 Episode 2
7 October 2024
What the Dickens?!
Season 18 Episode 3
14 October 2024
Gimme Shelter
Season 18 Episode 4
21 October 2024
A Starlet Is Born
Season 18 Episode 5
4 November 2024
The Murdoch Link
Season 18 Episode 6
11 November 2024
Measure of My Dreams
Season 18 Episode 7
18 November 2024
Welcome to Paradise
Season 18 Episode 8
25 November 2024
When Rubber Meets the Road
Season 18 Episode 9
13 January 2025
The Men Who Sold the World (1)
Season 18 Episode 10
20 January 2025
Bombshells (2)
Season 18 Episode 11
27 January 2025
The Star of Mandalay
Season 18 Episode 12
3 February 2025
The Wrong Man
Season 18 Episode 13
10 February 2025
A Murder Most Convenient
Season 18 Episode 14
17 February 2025
Heir of the Dog
Season 18 Episode 15
24 February 2025
Shakespeare's Beard
Season 18 Episode 16
3 March 2025
The Death of James Pendrick
Season 18 Episode 17
10 March 2025
The Incredible Astonishing Adventures of Constable George Crabtree
Season 18 Episode 18
17 March 2025
When Irish Eyes are Lying
Season 18 Episode 19
24 March 2025
Going Postal
Season 18 Episode 20
31 March 2025
The Body Electric
Season 18 Episode 21
7 April 2025
We Take Care of Our Own
Season 18 Episode 22
14 April 2025
TV series release schedule
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