8.2
The Artful Detective (2008 - …)

Murdoch Mysteries 18+
Production year 2008
Country Canada
Total seasons 19 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBC
Runtime 310 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Murdoch Mysteries" is a Canadian-British crime detective show about the work of police officer William Murdoch. The events take place in the late 19th century, when the streets of Toronto become the scene of a series of mysterious and brutal murders. Detective Murdoch decides to approach the investigation from a scientific perspective and make use of the advancements in the newest discipline of criminology. His colleagues are skeptical of his approach, but he gains the support of experienced forensic pathologist Julia Ogden.
Creator
Cal Coons
Maureen Jennings
Alexandra Zarowny
Yannick Bisson
Yannick Bisson Detective William Murdoch
Georgina Reilly Dr. Emily Grace
Hélène Joy Dr. Julia Ogden
8.7
8.2 IMDb
"The Artful Detective" season 19 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 19 Episode 1
6 October 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
The Artful Detective - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 13 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 7 Season 7
2013, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 8 Season 8
2014, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 9 Season 9
2015, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 10 Season 10
2016, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 11 Season 11
2017, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 12 Season 12
2018, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 13 Season 13
2019, 18 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 14 Season 14
2021, 11 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 15 Season 15
2021, 24 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 16 Season 16
2022, 24 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 17 Season 17
2023, 24 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 18 Season 18
2024, 22 episodes
 
The Artful Detective - Season 19 Season 19
2025, 1 episode
 
Stills
