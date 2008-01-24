The TV series "Murdoch Mysteries" is a Canadian-British crime detective show about the work of police officer William Murdoch. The events take place in the late 19th century, when the streets of Toronto become the scene of a series of mysterious and brutal murders. Detective Murdoch decides to approach the investigation from a scientific perspective and make use of the advancements in the newest discipline of criminology. His colleagues are skeptical of his approach, but he gains the support of experienced forensic pathologist Julia Ogden.

Expand