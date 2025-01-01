Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Films about Boxing

Films about Boxing

Adrenaline, blood, sport, rivalry, and the will to win – all of this can be found in films about boxing and boxers. We've put together a list of the best movies on this sport – from Rocky to Creed and from the 1980s to the present day.

All 49
By year
Reset
Salvable
Salvable
Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
6.0
The Last Kumite
The Last Kumite
Action 2024, Germany / USA
4.0
Boxer
Boxer
Drama, Sport 2024, Poland
6.0
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Sport 2024, Kazakhstan
0.0
Creed III
Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
7.0
Big George Foreman
Big George Foreman
Biography, Drama, Sport 2023, USA
6.0
Mister Nokaut
Mister Nokaut
Sport 2022, Russia
6.0
Боксер
Боксер
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Kazakhstan
5.0
Betrayed
Betrayed
Drama, History, War 2020, Norway / Sweden
7.0
Calm with Horses
Calm with Horses
Crime, Drama 2019, Ireland
6.0
Creed II
Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
7.0
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action, Drama 2018, USA
5.0
Fight Girl
Fight Girl
Drama, Sport 2018, Netherlands
6.0
A Prayer Before Dawn
A Prayer Before Dawn
Action 2017, France / Great Britain
6.0
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Action, Drama 2017, USA
5.0
Bleed for This
Bleed for This
Drama, Biography, Sport 2016, USA
7.0
Pattaya
Pattaya
Comedy 2016, France
4.0
Chuck
Chuck
Drama, Sport, Biography 2016, USA
6.0
Southpaw
Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
7.0
Creed
Creed
Action, Sport 2015, USA
7.0
Kid Kulafu
Kid Kulafu
Sport, Drama, Biography 2015, Philippines
6.0
Grudge Match
Grudge Match
Comedy, Sport 2014, USA
6.0
Nevalyashka-2
Nevalyashka-2
Sport, Comedy 2014, Russia
3.0
Scorpion in Love
Scorpion in Love
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2013, Spain
6.0
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
Drama 2013, USA
6.0
Real Steel
Real Steel
Drama, Action 2011, USA
7.0
The Fighter
The Fighter
Drama 2010, USA
7.0
Blondinka v nokaute
Blondinka v nokaute
Comedy 2010, Ukraine
0.0
Max Schmeling
Max Schmeling
Biography, Drama, Sport 2010, Germany / Croatia
4.0
The Butcher
The Butcher
Action, Thriller 2009, USA
5.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Crime Drama Action Sport Biography History War Comedy Thriller Romantic
Country
All Great Britain Germany USA Kazakhstan Poland Russia Norway Sweden Ireland Netherlands France Philippines Spain Ukraine Croatia Italy USSR
Year
All 1920-1929 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

This category of sports films attracts not only action fans but also those who appreciate self-improvement, rivalry, and the pursuit of one's goals. Boxing films offer viewers the most genuine emotions, deep drama, intense feelings, empathy for the characters, and full immersion in the atmosphere. After all, in the ring, a boxer has only two options: to win – or to be knocked out in disgrace.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more