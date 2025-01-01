Adrenaline, blood, sport, rivalry, and the will to win – all of this can be found in films about boxing and boxers. We've put together a list of the best movies on this sport – from Rocky to Creed and from the 1980s to the present day.
This category of sports films attracts not only action fans but also those who appreciate self-improvement, rivalry, and the pursuit of one's goals. Boxing films offer viewers the most genuine emotions, deep drama, intense feelings, empathy for the characters, and full immersion in the atmosphere. After all, in the ring, a boxer has only two options: to win – or to be knocked out in disgrace.