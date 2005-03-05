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Poster of Shadowboxing
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Shadowboxing
6.7

Shadowboxing

, 2005
Boy s tenyu
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shadowboxing
6.7

Cast

Denis Nikiforov
Denis Nikiforov
Elena Panova
Elena Panova
Vika
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
Valiyev
Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko
Timokha
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Euclid Kyurdzidis
John Amos
John Amos
Hill
Ivan Makarevich
Ivan Makarevich
Kostya
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dmitry Shevchenko
Nechaev
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Sasha Bely
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Zmey
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Shpykov
Aleksandr Karamnov
Ragoza
Director Aleksey Sidorov
Writer Aleksey Sidorov
Composer Aleksey Shelygin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 5 March 2005
Release date
5 March 2005 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
12 March 2005 Belarus
13 May 2005 France
12 March 2005 Kazakhstan
24 March 2005 Lithuania
11 November 2005 USA
12 March 2005 Ukraine
Budget $3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $8,120,875
Production Central Partnership, Shaman Pictures
Also known as
Boy s tenyu, Shadow Boxing, Бой с тенью, Antipalos me tis skies, Boksz a sötétben, Cīņa ar ēnu, Kova su šešėliu, Nascido para Vencer, Revenge, Shadowboxing, Võitlus varjuga, Walka z cieniem, Бой със сянката, Shadow Boxing - Tödliche Schatten

Film rating

6.7
Rate 48 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2356 In the Action genre  540 In the Drama genre  1000 In films of Russia  280 In films of 2005  35
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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