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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Shadowboxing
6.7
Shadowboxing
, 2005
Boy s tenyu
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
6.7
Cast
Denis Nikiforov
Elena Panova
Vika
Andrey Panin
Valiyev
Pavel Derevyanko
Timokha
Euclid Kyurdzidis
John Amos
Hill
Ivan Makarevich
Kostya
Dmitry Shevchenko
Nechaev
Sergey Bezrukov
Sasha Bely
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Zmey
Maksim Litovchenko
Shpykov
Aleksandr Karamnov
Ragoza
Director
Aleksey Sidorov
Writer
Aleksey Sidorov
Composer
Aleksey Shelygin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
5 March 2005
Release date
5 March 2005
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
12 March 2005
Belarus
13 May 2005
France
12 March 2005
Kazakhstan
24 March 2005
Lithuania
11 November 2005
USA
12 March 2005
Ukraine
Budget
$3,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,120,875
Production
Central Partnership, Shaman Pictures
Also known as
Boy s tenyu, Shadow Boxing, Бой с тенью, Antipalos me tis skies, Boksz a sötétben, Cīņa ar ēnu, Kova su šešėliu, Nascido para Vencer, Revenge, Shadowboxing, Võitlus varjuga, Walka z cieniem, Бой със сянката, Shadow Boxing - Tödliche Schatten
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
48
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2356
In the Action genre
540
In the Drama genre
1000
In films of Russia
280
In films of 2005
35
Updated 18 December 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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