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Poster of Боксер
5.9
Боксер - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Боксер
5.9

Боксер

, 2021
Боксер
Kazakhstan / Drama, Sport, Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Боксер
5.9
Боксер - Trailer
Боксер  Trailer

Cast

Smadiyar Sabyrov
Serik
Igor Ermashov
Director Akan Satayev
Writer Akan Satayev, Almira Tursyn, Timur Zhaksylykov
Composer Dana Zulpykhar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 August 2023
World premiere 1 December 2021
Release date
3 August 2023 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross $3,592
Production Sataifilm
Also known as
Bokser, Боксер, Боксёр

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Боксер - Trailer
Боксер Trailer
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