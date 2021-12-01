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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Боксер
5.9
Боксер
, 2021
Боксер
Kazakhstan / Drama, Sport, Biography / 18+
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5.9
Боксер
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Smadiyar Sabyrov
Serik
Igor Ermashov
Director
Akan Satayev
Writer
Akan Satayev
,
Almira Tursyn
,
Timur Zhaksylykov
Composer
Dana Zulpykhar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
10 August 2023
World premiere
1 December 2021
Release date
3 August 2023
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Worldwide Gross
$3,592
Production
Sataifilm
Also known as
Bokser, Боксер, Боксёр
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026
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