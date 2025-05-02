Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
6.8
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Going
7
Not going
2
Kinoafisha
Films
Salvable
Salvable
Salvable
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Going
7
Not going
2
Synopsis
When a battered boxer past his prime finds his dreams and his relationships on the ropes, he falls back in with a dangerous crowd and has to take the biggest swing of his life to reclaim his hope and his family.
Expand
Salvable
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
2 May 2025
World premiere
2 May 2025
Release date
24 July 2025
Russia
Наше кино
14 August 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
14 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
12 June 2025
UAE
18TC
7 August 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$54,507
Production
Lowkey Films, Featuristic Films
Also known as
Salvable, Без правил
Director
Johnny Marchetta
Bjorn Franklin
Cast
Shia LaBeouf
Toby Kebbell
James Cosmo
Michael Socha
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
Underground Fighting Films
Films about Boxing
Film rating
6.8
Rate
16
votes
6.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
lexabryabt
29 July 2025, 18:12
t.me/feelmaa\
\"Без правил\" (2025, Великобритания) – драма Бьорна Франклина и Джонни Маркетты с Ш. ЛаБаф и Тоби Кеббеллом в главных ролях.…
Read more…
Comon
31 July 2025, 18:36
Фильм обалденный, очень острая и душераздирающая драма про простого боксёра, Рокки Бальбоа - это далёкое далёкое прошлое, а тут - новый уровень…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Salvable
Trailer in russian
1
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
\"Без правил\" (2025, Великобритания) – драма Бьорна Франклина и Джонни Маркетты с Ш. ЛаБаф и Тоби Кеббеллом в главных ролях.… Read more…