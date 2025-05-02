Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Salvable
Poster of Salvable
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Going 7
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films Salvable

Salvable

Salvable
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 7
Not going 2

Synopsis

When a battered boxer past his prime finds his dreams and his relationships on the ropes, he falls back in with a dangerous crowd and has to take the biggest swing of his life to reclaim his hope and his family.
Salvable - trailer in russian
Salvable  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 2 May 2025
World premiere 2 May 2025
Release date
24 July 2025 Russia Наше кино
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
14 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
12 June 2025 UAE 18TC
7 August 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $54,507
Production Lowkey Films, Featuristic Films
Also known as
Salvable, Без правил
Director
Johnny Marchetta
Bjorn Franklin
Cast
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Michael Socha
Michael Socha
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Underground Fighting Films Underground Fighting Films
Films about Boxing Films about Boxing

Film rating

6.8
Rate 16 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
lexabryabt 29 July 2025, 18:12
t.me/feelmaa\
\"Без правил\" (2025, Великобритания) – драма Бьорна Франклина и Джонни Маркетты с Ш. ЛаБаф и Тоби Кеббеллом в главных ролях.… Read more…
Comon 31 July 2025, 18:36
Фильм обалденный, очень острая и душераздирающая драма про простого боксёра, Рокки Бальбоа - это далёкое далёкое прошлое, а тут - новый уровень… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Salvable - trailer in russian
Salvable Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more