Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets from 550 ₽
The Cut
Thriller
Synopsis
A retired boxer intends to return to the ring for one last shot at the title, but first he must make the weight. Holed up in a room in Las Vegas with an unscrupulous trainer, he embarks on an intensive and illegal weight-cutting program.
The Cut
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
23 September 2025
World premiere
4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025
Russia
Парадиз
4 September 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
11 September 2025
UAE
18TC
11 September 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$66,455
Production
Tea Shop Productions, Amazing Owl
Also known as
The Cut, Вес победы
Director
Sean Ellis
Cast
Caitriona Balfe
Orlando Bloom
John Turturro
Clare Dunne
Gary Beadle
Film in
Films about Boxing
American Sports Films
Film rating
6.8
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Pyat zvezd na Paveletskoy
22:05
from 550 ₽
Today
from 550 ₽
Tomorrow
from 550 ₽
24 September
from 550 ₽
Film Reviews
Comon
12 September 2025, 01:51
Тяжёлый достаточно фильм, этакая субстанция от Орландо Блума в мире бокса. Да, бокс начинается отнюдь не на ринге, а задолго до выхода туда. Пытаясь…
Reviews
Film Trailers
The Cut
Trailer in russian
1
0
Stills
«The Cut» now playing
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Wed
24
Pyat zvezd na Paveletskoy
Paveletskaya
2D
22:05
from 550 ₽
