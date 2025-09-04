Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of The Cut
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Going 5
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Cut

The Cut

The Cut
Tickets from 550 ₽
Going 5
Not going 0

Synopsis

A retired boxer intends to return to the ring for one last shot at the title, but first he must make the weight. Holed up in a room in Las Vegas with an unscrupulous trainer, he embarks on an intensive and illegal weight-cutting program.
The Cut - trailer in russian
The Cut  trailer in russian
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 September 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Russia Парадиз
4 September 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
11 September 2025 UAE 18TC
11 September 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $66,455
Production Tea Shop Productions, Amazing Owl
Also known as
The Cut, Вес победы
Director
Sean Ellis
Sean Ellis
Cast
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
John Turturro
John Turturro
Clare Dunne
Clare Dunne
Gary Beadle
Gary Beadle
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Films about Boxing Films about Boxing
American Sports Films American Sports Films

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Pyat zvezd na Paveletskoy
22:05 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Comon 12 September 2025, 01:51
Тяжёлый достаточно фильм, этакая субстанция от Орландо Блума в мире бокса. Да, бокс начинается отнюдь не на ринге, а задолго до выхода туда. Пытаясь… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Cut - trailer in russian
The Cut Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«The Cut» now playing

Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Cut? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Pyat zvezd na Paveletskoy
Paveletskaya
2D
22:05 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more