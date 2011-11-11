Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Thriller 2011

Rating of films in the Thriller genre of 2011

Limitless 8.0
1 Limitless
Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
2 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
3 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
Insidious 7.5
4 Insidious
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Hidden Face 7.5
5 The Hidden Face
Thriller 2011, Spain / Colombia
Rate
Unknown 7.3
6 Unknown
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Lincoln Lawyer 7.3
7 The Lincoln Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Guard 7.3
8 The Guard
Comedy, Thriller 2011, Ireland
Rate
Killer Elite 7.0
9 Killer Elite
Action, Thriller 2011, USA / Australia
Rate
Colombiana 6.9
10 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Rate
Scream 4 6.9
11 Scream 4
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Sanctum 6.8
12 Sanctum
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Final Destination 5 6.8
13 Final Destination 5
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
Blitz 6.8
14 Blitz
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Rate
Contagion 6.8
15 Contagion
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Dream House 6.8
16 Dream House
Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Sucker Punch 6.7
17 Sucker Punch
Fantasy, Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
The Rite 6.7
18 The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
The Possession 6.7
19 The Possession
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Red Riding Hood 6.6
20 Red Riding Hood
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2011, USA
Rate
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark 6.4
21 Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA / Australia
Rate
Stone 6.4
22 Stone
Drama, Thriller 2011, Russia
Rate
Abduction 6.3
23 Abduction
Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Haywire 6.3
24 Haywire
Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Hideaways 6.0
25 Hideaways
Fantasy, Thriller 2011, Ireland / Sweden / France
Rate
Apollo 18 5.8
26 Apollo 18
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / Russia
Rate
Shark Night 3D 5.2
27 Shark Night 3D
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
11-11-11 5.1
28 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more