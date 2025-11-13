Menu
Rating of the best films produced in China

Ne Zha 2 8.2
1 Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
One and Only 8.1
2 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Hachiko 7.9
3 Hachiko
Romantic 2023, China
Life of Pi 7.8
4 Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama 2012, USA / China
Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
5 Kung Fu Hustle
Comedy, Action 2004, Hong Kong / China
The Flowers of War 7.6
6 The Flowers of War
History, Drama 2012, China
Born to Fly 7.5
7 Born to Fly
Action, Drama 2023, China
Long ma jing shen 7.5
8 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
9 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Lost in the Stars 7.2
10 Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
11 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
12 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
My Blueberry Nights 6.9
13 My Blueberry Nights
Romantic 2007, Hong Kong / China / France
Chinese Zodiac 6.9
14 Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure 2012, Hong Kong / China
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
15 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
The Eight Hundred 6.8
16 The Eight Hundred
War, Drama 2020, China
Transcendence 6.7
17 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
The Meg 2: The Trench 6.6
18 The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
Skiptrace 6.5
19 Skiptrace
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA / China / Hong Kong
Mulan 6.5
20 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
Animal World 6.5
21 Animal World
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, China
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
22 Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, China
Duck, Duck, Goose 6.4
23 Duck, Duck, Goose
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / China
Rock Dog 6.3
24 Rock Dog
Animation, Adventure 2016, China / USA
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
25 A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Point Break 6.2
26 Point Break
Action 2015, USA / Germany / China
Flying Swords of Dragon Gate 6.2
27 Flying Swords of Dragon Gate
Adventure, Action 2011, China
Blacklight 6.1
28 Blacklight
Action 2022, USA / China / Australia
Monster Hunter 6.1
29 Monster Hunter
Fantasy 2020, USA / Germany / Japan / China
The 355 6.0
30 The 355
Action 2022, USA / China
A Legend 6.0
31 A Legend
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Memoria 6.0
32 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Seventh Son 6.0
33 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Panda Plan 6.0
34 Panda Plan
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
The Card Counter 5.8
35 The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain / China
Dragonkeeper 5.8
36 Dragonkeeper
Animation 2024, China / Spain
Moonfall 5.8
37 Moonfall
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA / Canada / China
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
38 Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
39 Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
40 The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2019, China
