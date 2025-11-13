Menu
Top Films Belgium Drama

Rating of films of the Belgium in the Drama genre

Young Hearts 8.5
1 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
2 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Mr. Nobody 8.0
3 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
In Bruges 7.7
4 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Loveless 7.5
5 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
6 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Graduation 7.3
7 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Days of Glory 7.0
8 Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War 2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Soudain, seuls 7.0
9 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
10 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Small Things Like These 6.7
11 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Beating Hearts 6.6
12 Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Titane 6.2
13 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
Vesper 6.2
14 Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Acid 4.8
15 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
