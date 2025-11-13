Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Belgium

Rating of the best films produced in Belgium

Young Hearts 8.5
1 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
2 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Mr. Nobody 8.0
3 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
4 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
In Bruges 7.7
5 In Bruges
Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain / Belgium
Rate
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
6 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
Loveless 7.5
7 Loveless
Drama 2017, Russia / France / Belgium / Germany
Rate
Love Me If You Dare 7.5
8 Love Me If You Dare
Drama, Romantic 2003, France / Belgium
Rate
Mr & Mme Adelman 7.3
9 Mr & Mme Adelman
Romantic, Comedy 2017, France / Belgium
Rate
Graduation 7.3
10 Graduation
Drama 2016, Romania / France / Belgium
Rate
Days of Glory 7.0
11 Days of Glory
Action, Drama, War 2006, Algeria / Belgium / France / Morocco
Rate
Soudain, seuls 7.0
12 Soudain, seuls
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / Iceland / Belgium
Rate
The Son of Bigfoot 6.9
13 The Son of Bigfoot
Animation 2017, France / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
14 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6.9
15 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Family, Animation, Adventure 2022, Belgium / France
Rate
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures 6.9
16 A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
Animation, Adventure 2009, Belgium
Rate
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
17 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
Small Things Like These 6.7
18 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Beating Hearts 6.6
19 Beating Hearts
Comedy, Drama, Musical 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
A Stork's Journey 6.5
20 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Rate
The Smurfs 6.4
21 The Smurfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, USA / Belgium
Rate
Saint-Exupery 6.4
22 Saint-Exupery
Adventure 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Titane 6.2
23 Titane
Drama, Thriller 2021, France / Belgium
Rate
Vesper 6.2
24 Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Rate
The Room 6.2
25 The Room
Sci-Fi 2019, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel 6.1
26 Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
Animation 2023, Belgium / Germany / Norway
Rate
The Queen's Corgi 5.9
27 The Queen's Corgi
Animation 2019, Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
O.T.H.E.R 5.7
28 O.T.H.E.R
Horror, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure 5.5
29 The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Fly Me to the Moon 5.5
30 Fly Me to the Moon
Family, Animation, Adventure 2008, Belgium
Rate
Haunted Castle 5.4
31 Haunted Castle
Thriller, Animation, Horror 2001, Belgium / USA
Rate
Ogre 5.1
32 Ogre
Horror, Mystery 2022, Belgium / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Acid 4.8
33 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more