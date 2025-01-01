Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Debra Messing
Awards
Awards and nominations of Debra Messing
Debra Messing
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Debra Messing
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree