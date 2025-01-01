Menu
James Garner
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Garner
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Winner
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Continuing Character) in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
