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Holly Hunter
Awards
Awards and nominations of Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Holly Hunter
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2003
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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